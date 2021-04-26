Clients appreciate agents who are well-versed on a home’s most sought-after features. If you’re looking to brush up on your knowledge of kitchen layouts, bathtub types and useful home safety tips, here is a primer.

When working with clients, real estate agents have to appear well-versed on most of the sought-after features and closely inspected spaces — like bathrooms and kitchens, for example.

Buyers and sellers will appreciate you as an agent if you know your alcove tubs from your walk-in tubs. Even better if you know a thing or two about bathtub materials and their perks and drawbacks.

So, if you want to dive in and learn everything you can, and be able to effortlessly (and expertly) answer questions clients throw your way, here is a primer on the amenities and features they care about most — plus other helpful tips on safety and moving.

Bathroom

As an agent, you can intelligently field questions about bathtubs and their variations if you have a few facts at your fingertips. Here are a handful of things you need to know about different types of bathtubs and their maintenance.

Plumbing issues can cause so many headaches for buyers, sellers and their agents. If you’re a real estate pro, knowing a few simple tips and having an understanding of these problems can help put your and your clients’ minds at ease.

To be sure that everyone is using the same terms and speaking the same language, let’s dig a little deeper into what qualifies these six types of bathrooms.

Bedroom

Armoires, walk-ins, built-ins and storage systems — there are a myriad of ways we store our belongings. Here’s what sets them apart and how their design and purpose have evolved over the years.

Kitchen

An agent who’s able to visualize the potential of a kitchen can help buyers in improving and upgrading existing spaces. To do that, you have to know these basic kitchen layouts.

Laundry room

Laundry machines come in many sizes and models. Each of them has its pros and cons — as well as space and installation requirements. Here are a few essential things real estate agents should know about washing machines.

One of the most common household appliances, the clothes dryer, can also be one of the most problematic for homebuyers. That’s why it’s important for agents to be fluent in the pros and cons of common household appliances when discussing housing options with clients.

Safety

House fires can escalate in the blink of an eye, but with proper precautions and planning, they are preventable. Here’s how agents can help clients be prepared for the worst.

What should a resident in an apartment building do if they are inside their home and smell smoke or suspect a fire in the building? Here are a few precautions to follow — some obvious, some not so apparent.

Structure, accidents, safety tips — here’s everything agents need to know about elevators.

Moving

Packing, unpacking and moving to a new home can be an enormous undertaking, but with some careful planning and organization, the process can be a bit less stressful for your clients. Here’s how you can advise them.

It’s understandable if clients get anxious when preparing their homes for sale — especially if they haven’t moved in decades. As an agent, you should guide them through the process, and remind them that all it takes is a little bit of planning ahead.

Gerard Splendore is a licensed associate real estate broker with Warburg Realty in New York. Connect with him on LinkedIn.