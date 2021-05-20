Staying up-to-date with the latest tech trends, innovations and services can help enhance agents’ knowledge and grow their businesses. Here are six categories of resources agents should have at their fingertips to enhance service and adapt quickly to clients’ needs in this fast-paced market.

The real estate industry is competitive and ever-changing, especially now. Agents need to make sure their skills are sharp and that they have the right tools. There are several essential resources agents need to have to stay ahead of the curve and to serve clients to their best ability.

Staying up-to-date with the latest tech trends, innovations, and services can help enhance agents’ knowledge and grow their businesses. Here are six categories of resources agents should have at their fingertips to enhance service and adapt quickly to today’s client needs.

1. A memorable listing presentation

Agents’ listing presentations can set them apart from their competitors and win more business. Our brokerage has refined our listing presentation with the full scope of offerings and services agents have access to every day.

For example, we offer agents access to WealthEngine reports. This service helps an agent connect to qualified targeted buyers, and it’s sure to impress a new client. Letting clients know the unique types of software and technology your brokerage utilizes will provide the edge needed in today’s competitive industry and earn you more business.

2. Market data

It’s essential for agents to stay updated with their local market’s most recent data and analysis. Tapping into local and national real estate organizations will help agents become true experts in their field.

For example, California agents can download C.A.R.’s free reports that track “trends in California’s dynamic housing market from 1968 through last year.” Use the resources available from your local or state-specific real estate associations, and apply the analysis to help guide your business and clients.

3. Financing information

Financing a real estate purchase can be intimidating, especially for first-time buyers. Although it’s not an agent’s job to give financial advice, an agent can prove to be a valuable source in guiding clients on the home-financing research process and sharing with them the various offerings that might be available.

Stay abreast of the latest financing news and insights from organizations, including the FHA, VA, USDA, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and local mortgage brokers. An excellent resource for clients is My Home by FreddieMac, which gives you free and easy access to mortgage rates, fees and points all in one place.

4. Buyer information

Having current information and knowledge can help agents address clients’ questions and concerns. One way to keep buyers informed is to use apps like RealScout, which allows agents to notify clients of new listings faster than traditional avenues and provide custom alerts.

Listing alert platforms offer computer vision-powered home search and data-driven listings tools. Utilizing the latest technology for client communication and updates will help lead to more deals and profitability in the long run.

5. A social media strategy

A solid social media presence is a powerful tool for a real estate professional to have for many reasons, including showcasing your listings, networking with other real estate professionals and potential clients, and sharpening your knowledge.

Keep an eye out for great free seminars on social media sites like Clubhouse, where you can easily connect with like-minded people and have meaningful dialogue.

Following specific hashtags and accounts will also help you stay informed of the latest design trends and ideas that are so important in staging or renovating a home before putting it on the market.

Time spent honing your social media skills and creating a plan and strategy is time well-spent, and it’s something you can do relatively inexpensively or basically for free. For example, you can view Mauricio Umansky’s column on IGTV videos here.

6. A personalized touch

Another way to set yourself apart from competitors is through personalized client outreach. Handwritten letters delight clients, assist in retaining clients and maintaining loyalty. Utilizing a local calligrapher or service like Handwrytten allows you to scale your personalized outreach and create positive, lasting impressions, which is one of the most essential qualities of a real estate agent.

Whether agents organize handwritten notes for the holiday season or just a thoughtful check-in, this personalized accent will leave a lasting impression.

Rainy Hake Austin is the president of The Agency in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram.