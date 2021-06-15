This June, Inman’s editorial theme is Teams — we’re going to go deep on what it takes to grow your team amid this intense seller’s market. And if you’re not already a subscriber to our Teams Beat email newsletter, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Last week, we reached out to you, our readers, and asked you about the tech tools you find indispensable in this new normal. Technology, after all, has been rapidly evolving in the real estate industry — especially over this past year as new solutions cropped up to address pandemic-induced challenges.

So, which platform, software or service do you put on heavy rotation and rely on day in and day out? From customer relationship management tools (CRMs) and videoconferencing platforms that boomed last year to social media apps for digital marketing, here’s everything you’ve shared with us.

Computer , phone and CRM .

, and . Follow Up Boss .

. Brokermint .

. RealScout is the best tool I use in my business. Its insights and analytics are taking my business to new heights, and I cannot wait to see their business grow as more and more agents begin to use this tool. Second, Canva . Creating social media posts in minutes has saved me so much time and money. Lastly, Instagram ! My social media presence has shot up, and it’s paying off. People see I’m producing and in return, they want to work with me.

is the best tool I use in my business. Its insights and analytics are taking my business to new heights, and I cannot wait to see their business grow as more and more agents begin to use this tool. Second, . Creating social media posts in minutes has saved me so much time and money. Lastly, ! My social media presence has shot up, and it’s paying off. People see I’m producing and in return, they want to work with me. Dropbox , Referral Maker and DocuSign .

, and . kvCORE , dotloop and Konverse .

, and . Sign Now and Zoho CRM .

and . Sign Now .

. DocuSign , Zoom and ZipForms .

, and . iPhone , laptop and texting .

, and . Follow Up Boss , Everhome.io and Slack .

, and . DropBox , Asana project management and dotloop .

, project management and . DocuSign , Ripl and zipCRM .

, and . Brokermint , kvCORE and Slack .

, and . Google Workspace , Agently.com and Streak .

, and . Matterport , Zoho CRM , Sign Now and Gmail Suite .

, , and . I primarily use these tools/sites/apps/platforms/programs and they all get five stars from me: RealScout for automated searches for my clients and customers, Follow Up Boss as my CRM and HomeSnap for on-the-go fact-finding and rapid CMAs.

for automated searches for my clients and customers, as my CRM and for on-the-go fact-finding and rapid CMAs. RealScout, Streak for Gmail and Karl’s Mortgage Calculator.

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.