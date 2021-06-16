This June, Inman’s editorial theme is Teams — we’re going to go deep on what it takes to grow your team amid this intense seller’s market. And if you’re not already a subscriber to our Teams Beat email newsletter, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Aside from having solid processes and systems in place, if you want to run your team like the proverbial Swiss watch, you also need your most important people onboard.

Think: brokers, buyer’s and listing agents, inside/outside sales agents and administrative assistants, who help everyone leverage their time better.

But don’t forget other specialists who add value to a team — listing managers, marketing experts, transaction coordinators and ancillary service providers. Some teams even bring on coaches and mentors. So, this week, we’re asking our readers to share the key players (read: most invaluable people) on their teams. Who’s essential to keeping things on track and running smoothly — and why?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.