Whether you are launching your career or moving to a new brokerage, here are the strategies you need to start off on the right foot.

Whether you are a brand new real estate agent or are an experienced agent moving to a new brokerage, first impressions, first introductions, and first conversations can set the tone for your relationships — and, ultimately, your success — at your new office. An article in The New York Times got us thinking about ways to start off strong in your new brokerage and set yourself up for success.

We’ll look at smart start strategies for both beginning and veteran agents with tips for financial, marketing, and relationship-building success. Even if you’re not in the midst of a career reboot, you’ll find ideas here to strengthen your social game and re-energize your business.

New agent startup guide

When you’re a new agent, you have to create a balance between learning from more experienced agents and brokers and forging your own path in your real estate career. Although you will no doubt have your own ideas for how to run your business, you will definitely want to take advantage of training and mentoring opportunities as they arise.

Here are some of the best ways to make sure you start off on a firm foundation.

It’s natural to be nervous, but push yourself to get to know the people in your brokerage. Make an effort to learn names and other details about your colleagues. If someone suggests a lunch, coffee, or happy hour, say yes to connect and become part of the team.

One of the things you’ll find in real estate is that you can quickly become overwhelmed by the amount of record-keeping, bookkeeping, and operational management required. Build time into your day and week for organizational activities including document management, updating spreadsheets, and clearing your email inbox.

Once you’ve passed the state licensure test, you’ll soon realize you know very little about the actual nuts and bolts of practicing real estate. Ask about mentoring programs, co-listing with an experienced agent or broker, and other ways of cooperating on your first few transactions.

Start now scheduling time for training, and look for educational opportunities offered in your brokerage and in your local association. Build your skills, start focusing in on a niche, and make education a top priority from Day 1 to start out strong.

Tips for getting started

If you’re just starting out as a real estate agent, here is some of our best advice to help you launch your career more successfully.

Financial success

Looking to ensure that you are starting your real estate career on a sound financial footing? Check out our first-year timeline for rookie agents, and ensure that you develop the best habits and practices to create the foundation for your financial success. Learn how to master your money.

Don’t fall for the latest gadget or the newest sales pitch. Find out how to cut through the clutter to decide what you really need to be successful as a new agent.

Marketing success

Starting out without a huge SOI? Find out how this husband-and-wife duo did it when they moved to a new market without a network.

Social strategies

Learn how to keep moving forward — even when you hear the word “no” — with this guide to rejection-proofing your business.

Work-life balance

It’s tempting to fall into the trap of overwork when you’re first starting out in real estate. Find out why the 24-7 grind is toxic and how it can undermine your productivity.

Experienced agent new brokerage guide

Moving from one brokerage to another can happen for any number of reasons. Maybe you’re looking for more support or a better commission split. Maybe the management style at your new brokerage is more in line with your own way of working. Whatever the reason, you want to come in and work well with your new cohorts.

Here are some things to think about as you become part of a new team.

“The way we did it at my old brokerage … ” is a phrase that should never pass your lips. While you may find that some of your old ways of operating work well for you, constantly talking about what you used to do is a turnoff for your new colleagues and your new broker. Part of moving to a new brokerage can involve changing your process; get used to it.

You may have been the standout agent at your old brokerage. You won’t make any friends by coming in and throwing your weight around among your new colleagues. Be humble, interested, and friendly with your new colleagues — and let your results speak for themselves.

If you left your former brokerage over a personality conflict, don’t take that baggage into your new brokerage. Take an honest look at your behavior, and consider whether there are ways in which you could have handled the situation better to ensure you don’t make the same mistakes in your new professional setting.

Tips for making the switch

If you’re a veteran agent making the switch to a new brokerage, here are some ways to ensure you make this move successfully.

Financial success

Leverage your experience, network, and knowledge to create greater financial rewards and long-term wealth-building. Check out our Property Portfolio, and find out how to build your portfolio.

Productivity hacks

Want to make sure you’re doing everything you should to increase your productivity? Find out what top agents do to ensure they stay on track with internal operations and client care.

Marketing success

You’ve got satisfied clients; make sure everyone knows it. Find out how to use online reviews to boost your visibility and improve your online reputation and authority.

Social strategies

Make social media work for your business with our top tips for social media in real estate.

Work-life balance

Make sure you’re creating the circumstances for a more peaceful, balanced life — even when the market is hopping. This “get a life” plan will help you set appropriate boundaries so that you can take care of your most important resource — you.

