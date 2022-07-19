Looking for more new agent advice? Sign up for The Basics, a weekly newsletter with everything you need to launch your real estate business.

Mastering the art of conversation is a part of the gig, and as a new agent, you’ll have to talk to a lot of people to build your career. After all, this is a people business built on relationships.

Sometimes, it’s uncomfortable to get the conversation going. You might not know what to say, or you can’t find the right in. To ensure you’re never tongue-tied, we’ve compiled advice from the pros, including announcing your career, million-dollar prospecting plans, what not to say when negotiating and more.

Whether you’re a big believer in scripts or you’d rather say it your own way, these how-to’s will help you figure out where to get started.

Starting your career

Ready, set, go! Prepare your family for your real estate career

How to announce your new real estate career without feeling pushy

Flip the script: 5 conversation-starters every buyer’s agent needs

Broker relations

13 questions new agents should ask when interviewing brokerages

7 questions every new real estate agent should ask in the first 30 days

11 key questions new real estate agents should ask their broker

Prospecting and lead generation

The real estate prospecting conversation-starters every listing agent needs in 2022

40 winning lead-generation strategies agents are using right now

Need inventory? 3 circle-prospecting strategies that’ll get you more listings

Here’s how I generated $11M in listings — in 3 months

Marketing

22 video ideas for explosive growth in 2022

22 social media post ideas for real estate agents in 2022

12 videos every agent should make

Presenting

Your step-by-step, ultimate CMA presentation

Your unique service proposition differentiates you. Here’s how to communicate it effectively

Win ’em over! 7 steps for a fierce listing presentation

Persuading

Prospects on the fence? Here’s how to get them to make a move

Master(class) the gentle art of persuasion: 10 tips for agents

Negotiate better! 7 do-not-say words (you’ll lose)

Reconnecting

6 creative ways to reboot a chilly lead

4 non-salesy excuses to call potential sellers

5 simple scripts to reconnect with your sphere