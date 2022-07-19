Looking for more new agent advice? Sign up for The Basics, a weekly newsletter with everything you need to launch your real estate business.
Mastering the art of conversation is a part of the gig, and as a new agent, you’ll have to talk to a lot of people to build your career. After all, this is a people business built on relationships.
Sometimes, it’s uncomfortable to get the conversation going. You might not know what to say, or you can’t find the right in. To ensure you’re never tongue-tied, we’ve compiled advice from the pros, including announcing your career, million-dollar prospecting plans, what not to say when negotiating and more.
Whether you’re a big believer in scripts or you’d rather say it your own way, these how-to’s will help you figure out where to get started.
Starting your career
Ready, set, go! Prepare your family for your real estate career
How to announce your new real estate career without feeling pushy
Flip the script: 5 conversation-starters every buyer’s agent needs
Broker relations
13 questions new agents should ask when interviewing brokerages
7 questions every new real estate agent should ask in the first 30 days
11 key questions new real estate agents should ask their broker
Prospecting and lead generation
The real estate prospecting conversation-starters every listing agent needs in 2022
40 winning lead-generation strategies agents are using right now
Need inventory? 3 circle-prospecting strategies that’ll get you more listings
Here’s how I generated $11M in listings — in 3 months
Marketing
22 video ideas for explosive growth in 2022
22 social media post ideas for real estate agents in 2022
12 videos every agent should make
Presenting
Your step-by-step, ultimate CMA presentation
Your unique service proposition differentiates you. Here’s how to communicate it effectively
Win ’em over! 7 steps for a fierce listing presentation
Persuading
Prospects on the fence? Here’s how to get them to make a move
Master(class) the gentle art of persuasion: 10 tips for agents
Negotiate better! 7 do-not-say words (you’ll lose)
Reconnecting
6 creative ways to reboot a chilly lead
4 non-salesy excuses to call potential sellers
