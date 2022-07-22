Prisidio is a digital content storage system for documents, pictures, videos, links and just about anything related to life and business.

Prisidio is a business and personal content archival solution.

Platforms: Browser; iOS and Android apps

Ideal for: Independent brokerages, individual agents, homebuyers

Top selling points:

Exemplary user experience

Easy document import

Mobile-first solution

Highly versatile use profile

Top concern:

The software has clear overlaps with the digital archival and access needs of real estate professionals, but it’s not specifically a proptech company. I find this to be a good thing, but decision-makers may prefer tools designed specifically for the real estate space.

What you should know

Prisidio is a digital content storage system. Documents, pictures, videos, links and just about anything related to life and business can be uploaded, categorized, secured and shared using a simple system of folders and user permissions. A mobile companion app for both major operating systems serves as the most convenient conduit for content to be captured and organized. The business overlaps are many.

Prisidio has created one of the more visually ergonomic user experiences I’ve seen in this space. The Vault, as its called, is not trying to shoulder more than its purpose, demonstrating a commitment to its four hierarchies, which are Documents, People, Places and Things.

Because of its simple interface and spartan approach, it can easily replace a number of the feature-bloated home inventory solutions focused specifically on real estate agent having to pitch them as closing gifts. This doesn’t at all require that.

Instead of trying to gift your buyers things to do, as so many products in this category do, Prisidio makes it easy to help them simply know where their closing documents, room appliance data and other related critical content can be accessed, put there during the normal course of working a transaction.

With Prisidio, agents don’t have to create separate accounts or pay for additional users, once it’s uploaded during the deal, that’s it. Web links to listing pages, 3D tours, inspection reports, floorplans and whatever else can be curated under a Places folder, labeled according to address. Give the client access, set permissions and they’re done.

The Documents category could be a more general repository, holding raw listing forms, addendum templates, company brochures, web content and collateral, and general business forms.

Prisidio connects to your device’s native camera app, meaning you can add video notes, images and any other visual explainer to accompany a file upload.

Self-explanatory, People holds your contacts as they relate to the content in your Vault, not everyone in your life. Permission levels are indicated by a blue bar above a person’s profile card, and clicking on an individual quickly breaks down what they’re attached to.

Prisidio will soon offer a Keyholder status for a contact, granting that person full legal access to a Vault’s entire contents. This is obviously an ideal role for a partner or loved one who could need to know what’s what in the event of an emergency.

Places is used to associate a physical place with digital version of what’s there. For example, a safe in your home. The Places folder could hold a simple list of actual contents, or digital twins of wills, insurance policies or critical financial data. For real estate agents, this is would make a logical folder category for listing information.

Things, like People, doesn’t need much explanation. Pictures of important items, such as appliances, cars, collectibles or fixtures wanting to be documented during a negotiation. This folder would also play a critical role in working with an insurance company on a house claim.

Overall, Prisidio is super simple. The dashboard is tight and intuitive, and concisely emulates the mobile app. Folder items can be saved from email and uploaded or shared directly to a Prisidio via the mobile’s phone native features, as one does when sharing images to Slack or Google Docs.

And yes, there is a similarity with Google Docs and Dropbox, as well as quite a few other online storage tools. I get that. I’ve never liked Dropbox much after a long-time folder access denial issue I faced, and while I use Google Docs and Drive just about every day, I find its sharing preferences experience tedious and its dependence on other applications trying.

That said, if you’re already entrenched with one of these systems, and it’s working for you, I’m not sure a full switch would be worth your time. Organization is personal, after all.

However, for agents, teams or small independents wanting a better to way to smartly corral business content, Prisidio is worth your due diligence.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.