As the commission suits and settlements worked their way through the courts this year, Inman contributors focused on providing tangible takeaways and critical insights. Here are the top 24 contributed articles of 2024

There was no shortage of news to draw from this year, and the industry needed advice, guidance and insights with each development. The experts — Inman contributors — stepped up.

From getting a buyer-broker agreement signed to crafting a compelling buyer’s presentation to articulating value, most of this year’s top-read advice centers around commission suits, the National Association of Realtors settlement and subsequent rule changes. But a few timeless gems made the list, too. The opinion ranges from commission suits to the Clear Cooperation Policy debate.

Below are the top “service” stories of 2024, as chosen by you, our readers.

February 03, 2024

In the wake of the $70 million settlement by Keller Williams, NAR and HomeServices of America appear to be the ones left holding the bag. What happens next? Christy Murdock has your Download.

April 24, 2024

Buyers and sellers are confused about the new rules of the road. Trainer Bernice Ross and Jeff Lobb discuss how agents can change up the conversation and add clarity and confidence.

March 18, 2024

Bi-coastal broker Cara Ameer outlines the problems, concerns and frustrations inherent in the terms of NAR’s commission lawsuit settlement as agents learn to navigate a new reality.

February 18, 2024

Meeting the unique needs of buyers and sellers today means knowing just what to say to generate important dialogues. Jimmy Burgess offers scripts that resonate in our current market moment.

January 28, 2024

Jimmy Burgess shares 10 specific prompts designed for real estate agents that will help you generate leads, grow your business and serve your clients at the highest level possible.

April 11, 2024

If you want to build the listing side of your business in the wake of the NAR settlement, Jimmy Burgess has 30 practical, actionable, doable strategies tailor-made for this moment.

March 25, 2024

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty President and CEO Budge Huskey corrects the record on commissions — and the potential impact of the NAR settlement on buyers, sellers and agents.

February 17, 2024

In the post-Sitzer world we now live in, agents and brokers are already dealing with the new reality by cutting buyer commissions to the bone. Get your Download from Christy Murdock.

March 20, 2024

Agents who see the changes coming and adapt to the new reality by cementing their relationships will be in a position to seize the day as market winds shift, mega-team leader Carl Medford writes.

August 04, 2024

Need help highlighting value in a buyer-broker presentation? Jimmy Burgess talks with Andrew Undem, who shares his “8 pillars of value” strategy for showcasing client benefits.

August 19, 2024

Now that the “New Normal” has officially begun, it’s time to answer the frequently asked questions agents and brokerages have about the newly implemented commission settlement rule changes. Christy Murdock has the answers to your frequently asked questions.

September 20, 2024

In challenging the National Association of Realtors’ Clear Cooperation Policy, Robert Reffkin writes, Realtors are upholding their highest moral, ethical and legal duties to serve clients.

May 21, 2024

Managing broker and new Inman contributor Cassie Walker Johnson writes that in the evolving real estate market, investing in buyer agent compensation is a wise decision that benefits everyone involved.

March 29, 2024

Follow this step-by-step blueprint from Jimmy Burgess, and your listing appointments will be like Chick-fil-A on a Sunday — closed.

August 10, 2024

The Consumer Federation of America raised eyebrows and hackles with its advice to pay only the equivalent of a 2 percent commission for both real estate purchases and sales. Get The Download from Christy Murdock.

January 16, 2024

Team leader Carl Medford and his regional leadership mastermind developed these 10 strategies to help you return to the fundamentals so that you’re ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that the market has in store.

April 30, 2024

Expressing your value to clients begins with knowing yourself, writes mega-team leader Carl Medford. You cannot articulate what you have never taken the time to determine on your own.

September 12, 2024

It’s a tough market, but this is the market where careers are made, Real’s Jimmy Burgess writes. Double down on your work ethic, sharpening your skills and serving others.

July 26, 2024

Working with buyers is changing. Are you ready? Jimmy Burgess offers the insight you need so you can prove your value as you serve buyer clients.

July 07, 2024

As a real estate agent, your reputation can make or break your business. Christy Murdock shares seven things that can significantly damage your professional image and what you can do to avoid them.

July 18, 2024

Are you spending time on things that simply don’t matter to your professional growth or the growth of your business? Jimmy Burgess offers a list of things you may be doing that are counter-productive.

April 04, 2024

Consumer misconceptions following the NAR settlement are wild. Jimmy Burgess talks to Keeping Current Matters CEO David Childers on how to communicate with today’s buyers and sellers.

February 08, 2024

Building a real estate business is about more than memorizing lists of terms and laws, Jimmy Burgess writes. Find out what it takes to launch smarter.

February 13, 2024

As the real estate landscape changes, thanks to recent commission-related lawsuits, pressure is being levied on buyer agents to demonstrate their value to potential clients, mega team leader Carl Medford writes.

