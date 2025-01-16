When you focus on the lifestyle, stay ahead of trends and create emotional connections, you’re not just selling homes, Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Kevelyn Guzman writes. You’re selling the dream.

Luxury real estate isn’t just about selling beautiful homes; it’s about matching people with their dream lifestyle. High-end buyers come with high expectations, and if you want to impress them, you’ve got to bring your A-game.

Are they the type who hosts dinner parties that end with jazz by the pool? Do they need a quiet oasis to escape the hustle and bustle of the city? The key here is to dig deeper.

Ask the right questions, but, more importantly, listen to the subtle clues they drop about their preferences. For example, if they casually mention how much they love sunrise yoga, you should already be picturing homes with killer morning views or nearby wellness studios.

Let’s get one thing straight: Luxury buyers aren’t just buying a house — they’re buying the life that comes with it. Whether it’s a penthouse overlooking Central Park or a chic townhouse with a private garden, you must consider what kind of experience the property offers.

Here are five tips to help you anticipate the needs of your high-end buyers and win them over.

Stay 1 step ahead of trends

Regarding luxury buyers, you must stay ahead of the curve — or better yet, set it. These clients are often well-traveled, well-read, and well-aware of the latest global trends. You need to know whether it’s eco-friendly design, minimalist interiors or smart-home technology that feels like a sci-fi movie.

Do your homework. Read design blogs, follow international architects on Instagram, and keep tabs on what’s trending in other luxury markets. If you can casually drop the inspiration of a home’s design or that it features solar panels integrated into the architecture, you’ll come across as knowledgeable and ahead of the game.

Make everything feel tailored

In the luxury market, one size never fits all. High-end buyers expect a completely bespoke experience. Think of yourself as a concierge, not just a real estate expert. Does your buyer have a massive art collection? You’d better know which properties have the perfect lighting and wall space to showcase it.

Are they bringing along a four-legged family member? Ensure you’re pointing out pet-friendly features like private green spaces or in-building pet spas. The trick is to anticipate needs before they even voice them. Luxury buyers want to feel like the process is effortless — and when you deliver a perfectly curated experience, you’ll leave them impressed.

Be the neighborhood expert

Luxury homes aren’t just about what’s inside the property but also the location. Location is everything. You need to know each neighborhood like the back of your hand. Is your buyer a foodie? Ensure you know about the latest Michelin-starred restaurants or the hidden gems in the area.

Are they raising a family? Be ready to talk about the top private schools and nearby parks. Your ability to connect the property to the buyer’s lifestyle sets you apart.

Pro tip: Even if a buyer isn’t asking about the neighborhood, weave it into your pitch. Saying something like, “This brownstone is close to a private yoga studio and the city’s most exclusive cocktail bar,” could seal the deal.

Always over-prepare

Luxury buyers expect you to have answers before they know they have questions. Be ready to discuss zoning laws, tax implications and even obscure details like what kind of wine cellar the property can accommodate.

If a client asks you, “Can I dock my yacht here?” you should already have the marina details at your fingertips. Preparation isn’t just about answering questions — it’s about anticipating their needs. And trust me, the more prepared you are, the smoother the process feels for them.

Sell the dream

Anticipating the preferences of high-end buyers isn’t rocket science, but it does require attention to detail, creativity and a deep understanding of what luxury means to each client. It’s about blending expertise with a bit of magic — offering a personalized experience that feels effortless, exclusive and ahead of the curve.

When you focus on the lifestyle, stay ahead of trends and create emotional connections, you’re not just selling homes. You’re selling the dream. And that’s the kind of service high-end buyers will never forget.

Kevelyn Guzman serves as regional vice president at Coldwell Banker Warburg. Connect with her on Instagram and Linkedin.