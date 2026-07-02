Keep your eye on your own performance instead of constantly comparing yourself to others, coach Darryl Davis writes. You’ll grow faster and enjoy the journey more.

Let us talk about a habit that quietly drains more real estate careers than any market shift ever has: comparing yourself to other agents.

The record-breaker on your team.

The name on every sign in the neighborhood.

The peer whose social feed looks like one long, unbroken winning streak.

If watching them leaves you feeling smaller, this one is for you.

Why comparison actually slows you down

Picture a swimmer in the middle of a race who keeps turning their head to watch the lane beside them. Every glance sideways breaks their form, drags their stroke and pulls them off their pace. That is precisely what comparison does to your business.

The energy you spend measuring yourself against another agent is energy you are not spending on your own clients, your own pipeline, your own next phone call. You literally swim slower in your own race because you will not keep your eyes in your own lane.

And it compounds. Every minute you spend studying someone else’s success is a minute stolen from building your own, which means the comparison doesn’t just feel lousy. It actively widens the very gap you are agonizing over.

The agent who stays locked in on their own work tends to pull ahead of the one who keeps score on everybody else, not because they have more talent, but because every ounce of their energy is pointed forward instead of sideways.

The number tells you less than you think

It is tempting to treat another agent’s production as proof that they are better and you are behind. But a bigger number is a remarkably poor scoreboard for your worth. Before you hand it that much power over how you feel, remember everything it conveniently leaves out:

It does not show the cost. That volume may have come at the price of missed dinners, frayed relationships or a level of burnout you would never willingly trade for. It does not show the season. You may be comparing your slow stretch to someone else’s peak, two completely different points on two completely different journeys. It does not show the whole person. You are looking at a highlight reel, not the behind-the-scenes, and the gap between the two is almost always enormous. Remember this: People only show you what they want you to see. They don’t show you their losses or struggles. It does not show what is coming. Today’s leader can be tomorrow’s afterthought, and today’s quiet grinder can be next year’s breakout. A single snapshot predicts nothing about the trajectory.

None of that shows up in the headline number, and yet that headline number is the very thing you have been letting define how you feel about your career. That is a bad trade, and the good news is that you can stop making it today.

Run your own race

The fix is not to try harder at the comparison game. It is to quit the game entirely and get back into your own lane. Turn the questions inward.

What am I genuinely good at?

Who have I helped this year that I am proud of?

What kind of career am I actually trying to build, and for whom?

A seller you served beautifully never once checked your ranking against the top producer. They felt how you treated them, and that is the metric that quietly pays you back in referrals for years.

Here is the freeing part, and I want you to really take it in: You do not have to be the biggest name in the market to be exactly the right professional for the next family who needs you. Your value was never tied to your place on a leaderboard, and the day you stop checking that leaderboard is the day you start swimming your fastest.

Try this as a practical reset:

Mute the accounts that make you feel behind, even just for a season.

Replace that scrolling time with a single productive action: one more check-in call, one more note to a past client.

Comparison is passive, and it drains you. Action is active, and it fills you back up. You cannot feel envious and engaged at the same moment, so keep choosing engaged, and let the leaderboard run without you.

Keep your eyes in your own lane, and you will swim faster, serve better and actually enjoy the race. Keep watching everyone else’s, and you will exhaust yourself chasing a finish line that was never yours to begin with.