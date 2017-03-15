Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Totomic uses big data to offer real estate agents the best possible customer profile and marketing approach for a specific listing. Platforms: Browser-based Ideal for: Top-producers; marketing-savvy agents; agents looking for new marketing advantages Top selling pointsMakes practical use of big data Encourages action, not just analysis Segments audiencesTop concernsRequires time to absorb and an understanding of how true marketing is done; a more cerebral processWhat you should know To paraphrase a classic line from Fletch, "It's all big data these days."Totomic consolidates non-commoditized data sources, such as deep property information, lifestyle and behavioral data; and social activity to categorize the people who live around a listing. The data mix makes all the difference.The process starts by completing a p...
- Big data tools, like bots, are quickly infiltrating the real estate industry. Totomic creates entire brokerage audience profiles by analyzing 18 months of transactions.
