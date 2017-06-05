Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Investorist is an international new construction marketplace and transaction management tool. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Agents who work with international buyers, new developments and high-rise builders. Top selling points Targeted specifically at new construction Excellent user interface Multi-lingual Branded marketing tools Top concerns This is not a tool for stand-alone single-family properties, which may limit interest to a small portion of the agent population. What you should know Investorist was launched in Melbourne, Australia, and now has an office in Miami. Its next office will open in Los Angeles very soon. The platform offers a global shopping experience for those looking to purchase property that hasn't been built yet. They call this "buying off-the-plan" in the land down under. Agents or d...
- The software is specific to new construction projects.
- Site and property marketing collateral can be instantly translated into an array of languages.
- There is no consumer-facing component: It's a business-to-business real estate marketplace.
