Sleek, collaborative portal takes the pain out of closing

MyHome is an online portal that allows agents and homebuyers to track the title search and escrow process. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal For: All buyers and agents within markets covered by Williston Financial Group (WFG) Top selling points Superb user experience Collaborative Transaction timeline Powerful value-add for agents Top concerns Limitation to markets where WFG National Title Company has a title office, although talks are underway to license the software to unaffiliated title companies. What you should know For most consumers, title companies are like the Greek Fates of the American dream. You may walk away from closing unscathed, or you may end up weeping on the sidewalk. WFG National Title Co.'s MyHome was developed by West, a subsidiary of Williston Financial Group to shine a bright light of collaboration on the mos...
- The title and escrow process can be an intimidating process for homebuyers.
- Good software products are rooted in problem-solving, as is WFG's MyHome.
- Software has portal views for both buyers and sellers, as well as agents who work with WFG.
