Sequel will design and build your real estate website

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Sequel is a website design and marketing platform for real estate agents. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Brokerages needing a new, modern web presence; boutique firms wanting to stand out; dynamic agent teams Top selling points Compelling, modern websites Custom WordPress designs Easy, powerful content management Developed, owned by large real estate company Top concerns Sequel is a robust, higher-end web design solution; it will require attention and management from in-house personnel to ensure success. What you should know First, know that Sequel is a web design company, not a software product. It is the tangible, technological result of industry wisdom that stems from one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets. Sequel is unique in that it was developed by Rennie, a notable multi-disciplined real estate company bas...