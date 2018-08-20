Spring Cleaning: Actionable Advice For Growing Your Business

Inman is obsessed with helping you to tune-up your listings business, with actionable insights, the best advice from top agents, and hundreds of helpful stories from all over the world. Here’s a collection of some of our favorite pieces of advice from the Inman community.
If you were there, then you know the main stage discussions this year at Inman Connect San Francisco were at times contentious, often challenging, and always insightful. But if you weren’t, and didn’t catch our popular live stream event, then we’ve got you covered with this handy recap of some of our favorites this year.
The basic underlying principles of blockchain and cryptocurrency payments are likely to inform the future of real estate in some fashion. And with more buyers and sellers expressing an interest in these technologies, it’s incumbent upon those in the real estate industry to have a good understanding of the fundamentals.
Comments