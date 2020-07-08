The popular technology provider Lone Wolf Technologies is packaging its businesswide solutions according to industry stakeholder to better communicate product offerings and help agents, teams and brokers connect systems.

Lone Wolf Technologies announced via press release to Inman a major update to its product lineup. The company is now integrating its real estate business solutions according to operational group.

Named Agent Cloud, Team Cloud, Broker Cloud, Franchise Cloud and Organization Cloud, the web and mobile solutions are designed to help simplify how each group selects and rolls out what it needs to bolster business.

The idea of end-to-end solutions stems from a brokerage’s need to consolidate multiple technology vendors splayed across its operation, specifically as it relates to disjointed technologies requiring additional efforts and oversight to work together. Some solutions resist adoption or fail to progress as quickly as others, ultimately resulting in lost ROI.

Lone Wolf’s cloud assemblages are aimed at ensuring its customers are served at each phase of the business with a cleanly connected and cooperative tech stack

CEO of Lone Wolf Technologies, Jimmy Kelly, said as much in the press release, stating, “By fully integrating our solutions and connecting them to some of the best tech providers in North America, we’ve not only delivered an end-to-end solution, but an entire suite of end-to-end solutions tailored to each stakeholder role in the industry.”

Agent Cloud assists licensees in the execution of digital deal making by providing forms and workflow in Lone Wolf Transactions, securing online signatures with Authentisign, and having a library of sought-after technology partners in Lone Wolf Marketplace and Lone Wolf EliteAgent, a suite of tools for productivity, marketing and other business needs.

Smoothing the transaction was a central goal of the cloud integrations, according to Lone Wolf Product Director Graeme Canivet.

“A transaction is the moment of truth that connects everyone — and everything — in real estate,” Canivet said. “It’s where agents, brokers, staff, buyers and sellers, and third-party providers, like title companies, come together with a common goal.”

The new product arrangements can also assist in marketing, making it easier for each targeted stakeholder to know what they need, especially in light of Lone Wolf’s growth and acquisition history.

Broker Cloud, naturally, is centered on the broker’s needs, and it includes Lone Wolf Transactions, Lone Wolf Back Office, Lone Wolf Insights and Lone Wolf Marketplace.

Each of the new cloud integrations are now available.

In 2019, Lone Wolf acquired zipLogix, which at the time was the chosen transaction management provider for the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Lone Wolf Technologies is owned by Vista Equity Partners portfolio company and has offices in Cambridge, Ontario, and Dallas, Texas.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman. He lives in Truckee, CA.