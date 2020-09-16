September is Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. That means we’re talking to the chief marketing officers at major brokerages about how the pandemic is changing their jobs and what it means for agents. We’re publishing a suite of tactical Inman Handbooks for marketing on digital portals. And we’re looking at what pages of the traditional marketing playbook still work. Join us all month long.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

It’s no surprise that the topic of social media always weaves itself in conversations about marketing. Because, the truth is, though these platforms were originally created for building and maintaining social connections (and just for sheer fun), over time, they’ve become a crucial ingredient in any marketing recipe.

These days, who doesn’t build a brand with social media in mind? So, this week, we’d like to ask you to share your social media content strategy secret sauce. How are you engaging with your target audience? What’s working for you?

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and even Pinterest allow you to share so many different types of content that an agent’s options are limitless. (On Instagram alone, you can interact via photos, videos, stories, IGTV and the recently launched, TikTok-y feature, Reels.) Tell us how you’re using these nifty tools for your business.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.