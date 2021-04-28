We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

In another Pulse survey a few weeks ago, we asked you to share some of the most common concerns clients are raising in today’s frenzied market. The most pressing objection? Going into bidding wars. As it turns out, buyers are reluctant to compete with other prospective buyers for the same property — and understandably so. The process is, after all, one of the more unpleasant realities of the homebuying process today.

When it comes to buyers stressing out about getting caught in a multiple-offer situation (especially on their dream home), how are you alleviating their anxiety? How are you handling their objections, and what are you doing to make sure they’re prepared?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.