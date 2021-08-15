Real estate data is an ecosystem, a cyclical, self-replicating entity connecting every transaction. Here are a few of the companies helping to forge this new reality, and all of them will be joining us at Inman Connect Las Vegas Oct. 26-28.

August is Listings Tech theme month at Inman. All month, we’re digging into listing technology, a conversation which spans portals to single-listing sites, landing pages, 3-D tours, photography, videos, promotion and more.

It’s Listing Tech month at Inman, and many of the up-and-coming and long-proven innovators reported on this month will be able to show off their wares in real time when Inman Connect Las Vegas goes off in October.

Needless to say, the Inman populace couldn’t be more excited about getting back together in a couple of months. It’s hard to find a single source of energy for real estate as vibrant as a Connect show. And after so many months away, it’s likely to be more electric than ever.

Part of what makes Connect such a powerhouse of creativity is its exhibitors and sponsors, many of which hail from the world of listing tech, contributing to a new era of real estate in which more than just commissions are at stake.

Today’s listing is about data: pricing data, lead data, market data, even mortgage and environmental data. It’s as critical to the life of the market as the money behind it.

With every house that sells, we become more equipped to sell the next one. Real estate data is an ecosystem, a cyclical, self-replicating entity connecting every transaction, and here are a few of the companies helping to forge this new reality. See you in October.

Access

This sleek, data-driven presentation tool helps agents do more than win clients; it helps buyers see homes and sellers better understand that market data drives transactions, not new kitchen cabinets.

Asteroom

Listings need to be seen now — not when it’s good for the sellers. Buyers are demanding online tours, and Asteroom is all about them. With Asteroom’s sleek rotating camera base and companion app, agents can use the smartphone they already own to capture an entire house in minutes.

CINC

Like many other CRMs in the industry, CINC has developed some powerful listing marketing tools that can bridge local MLS data with smart lead generation resources. Agents can collect and track long-term buyer data and intricately measure how well their marketing performs.

DropOffer

Ever have a buyer want a house that wasn’t for sale? DropOffer is an app that turns off-market homes into possible listings by sending current owners a formal offer for their home. After all, everything is for sale, right?

Inside Real Estate

IRE’s powerful enterprise solutions are helping large brokerages market on a massive scale without losing brand consistency or missing out on the latest in listing technology. From landing pages to recruiting tools, Inside Real Estate‘s kvCORE solution empowers the industry at every level.

Marketer

Marketing is essential to ensuring the right audience finds a listing, and automated online solutions like data-first Marketer are arming agents with the intelligence to do it right. Smarter marketing equals a smarter market.

Revaluate

A powerful solution that helps agents uncover leads by uncovering their use of data. This sophisticated software delves deep into the troves of public and privately available information to build impressive, “likely-to-move” lead lists for customers.

Zenlist

Zenlist is collaborative search experience created by a collective of more than 80 national real estate brokerages designed to prevent your clients from entering the “internet lead capture black hole.” In short, don’t let portals and deep-pocketed advertisers steal your buyers.

More listing tech exhibitors are expected to become a part of the Connect showcase and at the same, a part of what makes the listing what it is today.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.