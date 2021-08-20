Built outside of real estate for business-to-business sales with strong CRM roots, GetAccept is a sales support software that occupies a rare spot between CRM and transaction manager.

GetAccept is a sales engagement and lead nurture solution that helps agents close leads.

Platforms: Browser

Ideal for: Brokerages, teams and agents, likely independents.

Top selling points:

Comprehensive “Dealboard”

Custom sales content and communications

Email marketing functionality

Video introductions to sales content

Micro-site of sales content

Top concern:

GetAccept is not designed specifically for real estate agents, which may make some hesitant to consider its value. It is, however, designed for sales professionals. You make the call.

What you should know

GetAccept is a business-to-business sales support solution that has a number of overlaps with real estate professionals. Technically, you are in business-to-business sales, especially if you rest your brand on the idea that a home is an investment.

This software emulates a lot of what the popular, real estate-specific CRM players offer. There’s email marketing, video content, deal tracking, text communications and in-app conversations.

Because it’s not a tool built only for real estate, I think GetAccept creates a nice niche for those agents or teams that want a competitive advantage — a tool at their disposal that their franchise rival down the street likely doesn’t have. It doesn’t do lead gen or really even lead nurture. It’s more about lead conversion.

The browser dashboard offers overviews of active sales, hot deals, won deals and expired leads. Getting more specific, the Dealboard then expands on what’s active, listing the client, their expected value and a breakdown of activity on each, which is based on the individual’s level of interaction with your sales collateral.

The software is essentially a support tool for winning business. It exists on that edge between someone becoming your client or someone else’s.

You can send proposals, slide decks, maybe a listing presentation or brochure on why you’re the best agent for the job. Each piece of content you send is tracked and measured. You can use templates or create communications from scratch.

Ongoing nurture campaigns can be sent while a lead is considering to become a client, and those can range from emails to a micro-website of branded content, downloadable fliers, links and photos serving as a summary of your business. You an even record a video intro to it. This is one of the product’s standout features.

Views of the page are recorded, and you get alerted each time a person clicks or interacts with its content.

It comes with direct chat, too.

GetAccept includes a library of digital documents that can be e-signed when it comes to formalizing the relationship. Multiple parties can access and sign, and each party contributes to the greater document workflow that you create based on how your office operates.

There is field-level formatting verification for the most critical documents and built-in accuracy checks. Documents can also be used for proposals, various addenda and anything else you want securely captured and preserved.

GetAccept isn’t designed to stand-alone, however. The software’s flexibility allows it to bend to the whims of existing systems you may have in place, such as transaction management and back-office accounting tools.

Its founder comes from CRM product management, so naturally it can work in unison with those, too.

This is a unique option for teams and brokers. It’s not about lead gen, and it’s not about discovering old leads or matching listings to new buyers. It’s about sales — the art of sales in the digital age. Follow-up. Email. Text. “Getting them to sign on the line that is dotted.”

I like that GetAccept doesn’t carry the weight that some of our big marketing CRM systems provide. That’s not a shot at the Chimes and BoomTowns of the world; it’s simply suggesting that there are other ways and solutions for winning business.

You don’t have to do what everyone else does.

