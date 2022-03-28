Flipsnack is a very cool, inspired marketing investment any brokerage serious about standing out should consider. There’s almost nothing it can’t create to make you look professional, tech-savvy and brand-forward.

Flipsnack is software for creating and publishing interactive presentations and digital marketing materials.

Platforms: Browser

Ideal for: All agents, teams, brokers and marketing staff

Top selling points:

Upload PDFs or create from scratch

Multiple forms of content input

Ease of sharing, publishing

Team creation and control

In-brochure offer form

Top concern

There’s a lot of capability here, and the everyday agent will want to take some time to use its many training tools and resources to fully leverage the software. It’s not hard, but it offers a lot.

What you should know

Flipsnack is powerfully automated digital publishing software that the real estate industry can use to create listing presentations, property brochures, office branding catalogs, general branding assets — you name it. It leverages a “flipbook” concept, similar to Studeo, its closest competitor in the space. (Agent Image’s Access, Canva and LucidPress are also category-adjacent.)

Flipsnack is a very cool, inspired marketing investment any brokerage serious about standing out should consider. There’s almost nothing it can’t create to make you look professional, tech-savvy and brand-forward. There’s a reason, well, many reasons, it’s used by a wide array of notable media companies.

Users can browse any number of included templates or upload an existing, static PDF doc to update and make interactive, an ideal option for those big brokerages who provide customizable materials.

One use case: If you’ve already published a luxury listing lookbook, Flipbook can insert dynamic tags, such as links to community websites, company videos or individual agent websites from each listing image, among other features. Use it to make boring cool.

Think of a flipbook as a way to unite your various forms of published media, giving audiences a central launch-point from which to explore all of your content.

And, because you can use custom domains and fully white-label documents published in Flipsnack, it can become a firm’s primary marketing application — something up and coming independents should look into as a way to level the competition against fat-budgeted nationals.

Logos, colors, branding elements and fonts are all right there to insert and toggle through, and a flipbook can handle video, scrollable map inserts, image-selection carousels over video and Matterport digital twins.

Relative to fonts, experienced designers who relish the use of typography will dig Flipsnack’s font selection menus. They present in large example fields, displaying each version available for fast perusal and selection.

Teams can take solace in Flipsnack’s single sign-on (SSO) capability, as well as its ability to let you work in a controlled, permission-based environment, even when the account is under a higher level. Management settings can be set to the individual listing, and data imports from regional listing providers and MLS feeds are available, too. It also supports RESO’s web standards API. There’s an image and document library for quick access to project needs.

Flipsnack comes with e-commerce plugins to insert buy buttons and shopping experiences. Agents can use this for “make offer” buttons and with the right backend partner’s code, facilitate earnest money deposits. Flipsnack is actively working on its own solution for this.

As with all online marketing solutions worth their weight in ones and zeros, Flipsnack provides all kinds of metrics to gauge how well your projects are performing. It gets quite granular, allowing marketers to know devices used to view, what buttons received the most action, what pages were read for how long and from where they were opened, among other analytics.

If fully embraced, Flipsnack can make a real estate office look sharply modern and cooler than competitors.

In a time when agents allow their online presence to be buried under a menagerie of random brokerage pages, old domains and vexing, elongated office names, collateral published by Flipsnack can give leads a discernible source to find out who you are, who you work for and what you can do for them.

Or, keep publishing canned blog posts; because everyone needs to know how to organize a closet. Eye-roll.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.