11 things great buyer’s agents know before they show a home

Working with buyers is changing. Are you ready? Jimmy Burgess offers the insight you need so you can prove your value as you serve buyer clients.

NAR President Kevin Sears sends message of resilience at ICLV

“I hope — at the end of the day, at the end of the 2-year term — to be able to look back and say there was some stability and calm,” Sears told hundreds of ICLV attendees, many of them NAR members.

13 more questions agents should ask about commission settlements

There’s plenty that’s still not clear as the Aug. 17 implementation deadline approaches, broker Cara Ameer writes. Here’s how to make sure your seatbelts are fastened as you brace for impact.

More than 10M homesellers targeted in class-action media blitz

JND Legal Administration, the company tapped by lawyers to oversee administrative tasks around the Gibson settlement, sent mail out to millions of potential class members earlier this year.

Is there a right way to dress as a real estate professional?

EXp’s Russ Laggan offers tips for identifying your personal and professional style and putting it to work for you as a memorable differentiator with clients and colleagues.

