Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Working with buyers is changing. Are you ready? Jimmy Burgess offers the insight you need so you can prove your value as you serve buyer clients.

“I hope — at the end of the day, at the end of the 2-year term — to be able to look back and say there was some stability and calm,” Sears told hundreds of ICLV attendees, many of them NAR members.

There’s plenty that’s still not clear as the Aug. 17 implementation deadline approaches, broker Cara Ameer writes. Here’s how to make sure your seatbelts are fastened as you brace for impact.

JND Legal Administration, the company tapped by lawyers to oversee administrative tasks around the Gibson settlement, sent mail out to millions of potential class members earlier this year.