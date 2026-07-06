What’s the one thing nearly every top real estate agent in America has in common? After interviewing nearly 50 of the top real estate agents in America, one lesson kept coming up over and over again.

Success isn’t built on hacks. It’s built on consistency.

In this special episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson step away from interviewing guests and become the guests themselves. Together, they break down the biggest patterns they’ve seen across top producers, revealing the habits, mindsets and business principles that consistently separate average agents from elite performers.

Highlights

Throughout the conversation, they discuss why treating real estate like a true business matters, how consistency beats intensity every time, why your sphere of influence remains your greatest asset and why AI is making human connection more valuable, not less.

They also explore:

  • The boring daily habits top agents never skip
  • Why consistency beats motivation
  • The many different paths to becoming a top producer
  • Why repeat and referral business still wins
  • Finding a niche that fits your personality

Whether you’re brand new to real estate or you’ve been selling homes for decades, this episode is a reminder that success rarely comes from chasing the next shiny object. It comes from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well day after day, year after year.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. Listen on Apple or Spotify.

James Dwiggins is the president of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the president of strategy at NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Follow Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or TikTok, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.

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