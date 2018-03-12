Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. TotalBrokerage is an enterprise software solution for brokers to manage all aspects of their real estate business. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Brokers wanting to consolidate multiple business functions in a single system. Top selling points Stripped-down user interface Proprietary forms management module Customer relationship management (CRM) design Marketing automations Top concerns This is a robust, multi-functional platform that's designed to be an everyday login. Brokers should gauge agent interest and buy-in before committing. What you should know TotalBrokerage was recommended to us for review by a Select subscriber. While similar emails land in my inbox weekly, a referral from tech-forward agent Larry Story tends to stand out. This software isn't the only brokerage management solution to include a CRM and transaction...