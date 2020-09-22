This week, our readers share their social media strategies — what platforms they find themselves gravitating toward and what types of content increase their business conversions.

One of the biggest perks of social media is that it boasts such a diverse menu of content users can share. As we mentioned in our previous post, on Instagram alone, people can engage with inspirational quotes, attention-hogging photography, quirky Reels and stories, and even by going live. To zero in even more, within the “story” feature, you can share Boomerangs, stickers, polls and quizzes, among so many other things.

Though the sky’s the limit with social media, this also makes content planning particularly hard. How do you engage with your audience, and which platform do you pick? To answer this question, last week, we asked you to share what’s working for you on social media right now.

Here’s what you had to say:

I share a mix of personal and real estate on my Instagram. I follow the Gary Vaynerchuk jab, jab, punch system, which is a personal, personal, business pattern of posts. I’m very social and conversational, and I’m getting amazing engagement and results (listings and buyers reach out to me in my DMs, and it’s converting to real closed business).

For me, Instagram has been a constant platform where I can share part of the process, service my clients and share solutions to FAQ from potential and existing client base.

Pictures of pretty houses and interiors and pictures of attractive local spots. I do a weekly “Wallpaper Wednesday” post that’s very popular, and people ask me about it online and in person all the time.

It literally changes all the time — I have no clue anymore!

Market updates, virtual and video tours, and client testimonials!

Going live! Also, implementing “social listening” tactics to best position your engagement posts.

Weekly videos!

Engaging stories! Actively engaging with other users and businesses.

