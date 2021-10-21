What gives HomeTagz its character is its dynamic in-image content, visual metadata that empowers property photography to tell as well as show.

HomeTagz is a listing marketing solution for agents and sellers.

Platforms: Browser, mobile-responsive

Ideal for: Listing agents

Top selling points:

Interactive feature highlights

Traffic-source tracking

Supplemental marketing resource

Consolidates all listing content

Video embeds

Top concern:

It can be argued that the intent of this solution can be matched by most general marketing efforts, especially single-property listing sites. However, there are some standout features that offer new ways to showcase a home.

What you should know

I remember a scene in the show Friday Night Lights where one of the main characters, an up-and-coming artist, was arguing with an eccentric mentor about why he chose him for an internship.

The mentor grabs a large drawing the kid submitted, tears it up and reveals to him a single corner of the work. It was that square-inch shred of detail that made the difference. That’s the case with this product.

HomeTagz, in essence, builds single-property websites for listing agents. Conceptually, it’s not all that unique. However, it does offer a number of detailed creative tools that help it stand out from the template-based web pages your CRM or portal is offering.

The big picture items are all here: large photos, links to PDF disclosures and documents, maps, location details and listing agent contact information. What gives HomeTagz its character is its dynamic in-image content, visual metadata that empowers property photography to tell as well as show.

HomeTagz deploys a number of interactive icons that when activated, reveal additional content about a home’s exterior, a back patio or its recently renovated half-bath.

During what I believe is a very intuitive content management process, users merely assign buttons to image, enter the appropriate content and add a couple of settings.

Dollar signs can be added to reveal items a seller may want to offer to prospective buyers for sale while numerical, pulsating spheres invite people to click into more information about the new fireplace, mud room or unique wood floors.

I’ve seen this concept in play during 3D property tours, so it’s not wholly original. But when within the context of a listing page, this form of embedded rich content can assist listing agents in telling a home’s complete story.

Inserting data about a water heater, for example, can reduce a follow-up question about when it was installed. Or a hot spot over solar panels can explain the lease details or how much power they provide. Everything from environmental data and appliance types to included aerial videos and agent introductions can be used to enhance the listing online.

HomeTagz listing sites are accessed via a series of QR codes, placed either on sign riders, countertop placards and brochures or even sent via email or viewed via embed code on other websites.

Plus, every QR code is unique, allowing users to measure which ones earn the most interest from buyers and other agents and adjust marketing accordingly.

And yes, you’re likely using single-property websites to market your listings, but with each online instance of an available property, the agent’s brand takes a hit. I like that HomeTagz gives agents a central source for everything a buyer should know about a home, but I struggle a little with its requiring all listing sites be viewed under its domain. Allowing agents to use custom domains should be high on its list of updates.

Overall though, there’s a lot to like here. For software that just launched early in 2021, it functions and looks much more mature. User experience was a focus here, and it brings a few touches to its look and feel that should keep marketing assistants compelled keep to using it.

Give it a look if you’re wanting to refresh how you market your listings, especially those homes that have worthwhile stories to tell.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.