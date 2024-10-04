October is New Agent Month at Inman. Follow along as we go deeper on the tools, tech and tips you’ll need to survive and thrive in 2024. For curated content crafted just for first-year agents, be sure to subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Basics.

Whether you’re a new real estate agent or looking to refresh your approach, nailing your elevator pitch is a must. This isn’t just about having a canned spiel ready for anyone who asks what you do — it’s about delivering a clear, memorable message that makes you stand out.

A great elevator pitch can open doors to clients, partnerships, and opportunities that propel your career forward. Here’s how to craft one that not only resonates but also rocks.

Start with clarity: Who are you, and what do you do?

Your elevator pitch should start with the basics but in a way that makes people curious. Be clear and specific. Skip the generic “I’m a real estate agent,” and lean into what makes you different.

Try something like: “I help families in St. Petersburg transition into their next phase by selling their homes seamlessly and stress-free.” It’s short, to the point, and lets people know exactly what you do.

Define your value proposition: Why should they care?

Next, answer the key question: What’s in it for them? Your value proposition is all about how you solve problems. Do you specialize in quick sales? Are you the go-to agent for historic properties? Highlight what sets you apart. For example, “I make sure sellers get top-dollar for their homes, without the headaches and endless negotiations.”

Keep it conversational: Spark a connection

An elevator pitch should never feel robotic or rehearsed. It’s about starting a conversation, not delivering a monologue. After you introduce yourself and your value, open the door for dialogue. You could ask a question like, “What’s been your biggest challenge in real estate?” or “Have you had any experience with selling property before?” This keeps the pitch interactive and helps build rapport.

Build confidence through practice

Even though it shouldn’t feel rehearsed, practice is key. The more comfortable you are with your pitch, the more natural it will come across. Record yourself, practice in front of a mirror, or even test it out on friends or colleagues. The goal is to make it feel so natural that it becomes part of your everyday conversation.

Adapt to your audience: One size doesn’t fit all

Your pitch should be flexible. You won’t speak to a potential client the same way you would a fellow agent or an investor. Tailor your message to fit the situation, but keep the core elements the same.

For example, at a networking event, your pitch might focus more on how you work with clients, while with a fellow agent, you might emphasize your expertise in a specific area.

Confidence and authenticity: Own your message

No matter how well-crafted your pitch is, if you don’t deliver it with confidence, it won’t land. Believe in your message and convey it with energy and authenticity. Avoid the temptation to over-embellish or “fake it until you make it.” Clients and colleagues will appreciate your honesty and integrity.

If you’re new, own that too. “I’m just starting out, but I’m working hard to build a reputation for delivering exceptional service” can be just as powerful.

Refining and rocking your pitch: Final touches

Once you’ve got the basics down, it’s time to polish it up. Test different versions in real-world situations, and pay attention to how people respond. Are they asking follow-up questions? Do they seem interested? If not, tweak it until it feels right. Remember, your elevator pitch is a living, evolving tool. As your career grows, so should your pitch.

A strong elevator pitch can be your secret weapon in building connections and growing your business. Start refining yours today. Be clear, be confident, and most importantly, be yourself. You never know when that perfect pitch will lead to your next big opportunity.

Jennifer McAlpine is the Director of Marketing Technology for MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company in St. Petersburg, Florida. Connect with her on LinkedIn or YouTube.