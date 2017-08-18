Facebook ad campaigns made easy with Boost by HomeSpotter

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Boost by HomeSpotter is a Facebook ad campaign creation and management tool. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Current HomeSpotter users; teams, brokers and agents wanting to launch or improve the use of Facebook ad campaigns Top selling points Super simple interface Landing page builder Included ad creative Multiple listing service (MLS) auto-detect for new listings and open houses Top concerns The launch of Facebook's campaign manager for real estate may be enticing agents to use the social network's native ad tools. What you should know Facebook launched its real estate ad tool the day after I spoke with HomeSpotter about Boost, their advertising tool. I don't think the team at HomeSpotter was psyched to hear the words, "dynamic ads for real estate." Nevertheless, Boost is very well done, and it deserves a look. Most imp...
- HomeSpotter's Boost tool offers added value not found in Facebook's new Dynamic Ads platform.
