The Inman Weekender, August 18-19, 2018

by Matthew Shadbolt Today 12:43 P.M.

What To Read This Weekend

Housing Dept. files discrimination complaint against FacebookBY CARL FRANZEN | AUG 17

Where in the world is 'Million Dollar Listing New York' star Steve Gold?BY PATRICK KEARNS | AUG 15

Agent income plunges by double digits despite record high home pricesBY ANDREA V. BRAMBILA | AUG 15

Is the inventory crisis over?BY BRAD INMAN | AUG 16

Compass takes over Avenue Properties' Seattle officesBY PATRICK KEARNS | AUG 14

The three doorways to real estate's futureBY BRAD INMAN | AUG 13

Things To Do This Weekend

7 real estate scripts that stand the test of timeBY BERNICE ROSS | AUG 13

How to cold call the right way in real estateBY DALE ARCHDEKIN | AUG 14

Owner's title insurance: Is it worth the cost?BY BENNY KASS | ARCHIVE

13 knockout examples of how to write an agent bioBY INMAN | ARCHIVE

What would you like to see in The Weekender? Sound off in the comments, or let us know
