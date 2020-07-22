What have you been using to up your content game lately? This week, we’re asking you to share the essential, go-to tools in your social media marketing toolbox.

This July, Inman’s editorial theme is Teams — what it takes to build and join one, how to optimize your team for summer 2020, and even when to consider leaving one. And if you’re not already a subscriber to our Teams Beat email newsletter, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

There’s no doubt that in today’s world, social media has been playing an increasingly important role — and for good reason. When used correctly, platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube can help us stay connected with our loved ones, friends, and on the business side of things, our clients and coworkers.

So, this week, we’d like to know what tools you’ve been using to up your social media game lately. Think apps like Videoshop for video-editing purposes, Canva for nifty graphics and even Zoom for recording interviews and uploading them to YouTube. Even tools like KeywordsEverywhere.com can come in handy when researching the right keywords to use.

Have you been taking advantage of scheduling tools like Hootsuite? Or maybe using Trello and Slack to keep your team on task and connected?

What are your go-to tools in your social media content marketing toolbox? We’d love to hear your thoughts.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.