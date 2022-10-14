Whether paid for or earned, every lead is expensive, and services like SignMore, especially when backed by sharp tech and a solid strategy, can help ensure the money you’re spending on getting business ends up producing a return.

SignMore is a US-based virtual reception service for the real estate industry.

Platforms: Browser; mobile iOS app

Ideal for: All level of agents and teams

Top selling points:

Initial lead screening

CRM push integrations

Customizable scripts for assistants

Modern, simple agent user experience

Calendar integrations

Top concern:

Virtual assistants aren’t new to real estate, which might be SignMore’s only hurdle to gaining adoption. But it shouldn’t take long.

What you should know

SignMore does more than answer and route calls on behalf of real estate agents. It’s a lead qualification resource, driven by actual people using provided, or customized, scripts for the purpose of learning what a person has to sell or where, what and for how much they want to buy. There is some very sharp technology backing the callers, too, empowering them to push conversations and people into your existing CRM, connect to your calendar and detail the caller’s wants and needs.

This is a technology company as much as it is a people company.

There is value to having its team based in North America, as overseas services do raise suspicion and skepticism about the validity of a business. Is that an unfortunate stigma? Yes, it absolutely is. But real estate is local, and buyers and sellers are sensitive, fickle creatures. Any excuse to go with another agent can and will be used against you.

SignMore’s back-end is a testament to cool, minimally designed and mobile-first aesthetics. In fact, it was the blown-up, trade-show-banner version of it that pulled me to their booth at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

The Switchboard interface lists and enables editing of the questions your lead team will use for new callers, and where answers are input. The text input is simple, and sent to any number of CRMs as a new lead alert.

SignMore smartly chose a number of the more prominent names to which to hitch its API, including, LionDesk, BoomTown, CINC, Follow Up Boss, Monday, Real Geeks, Wise Agent and Top Producer. However, if none of those are your CRM of choice, no worries, SignMore can make it work. The company states it can work with 100s of CRMs.

Note that SignMore isn’t a two-way sync. Meaning that notes input from the CRM after working with a prospect won’t end up back in the SignMore. This is a good thing.

It wouldn’t make sense to function in that way, as it would introduce redundancy and run contrary to SignMore’s value proposition, which is to respond professionally and quickly to business opportunities. It’s not in the marketing business.

By the way, SignMore isn’t only for new business, it can be leveraged in full to respond to existing customers, too.

The company works 24/7, should prospects care to reach out in the odd hours, and they do both cold and hot transfers, based on your availability. If you’re not available, you’ll get a text message regarding the call.

SignMore is also behind an app called SetMore, designed to streamline appointment scheduling and smartly breakdown the details of why you’re going somewhere, calling someone, and when. Naturally, it works right alongside SignMore, and can also integrate with your calendar.

Teleport is another nifty bit of kit built by SignMore’s parent company, AnywhereWorks, and it can work in unison with its other sibling products. Designed for internal purposes at first, Teleport is a video presentation tool ideal for quick, personal follow-up communications or for recording and publishing presentations.

You can see a demonstration of Teleport in this post-Inman Connect message the company created to respond to everyone they met at the event. Super smart move.

There’s great value in a service like SignMore to brokerages that have paid lead services, and in times when every lead counts, like seller leads in today’s market.

I’ve always said there’s getting the business, and there’s doing the business.

Well, SignMore is all about the first part of that quip. Whether paid for or earned, every lead is expensive, and services like SignMore, especially when backed by sharp tech and a solid strategy, can help ensure the money you’re spending on getting business ends up producing a return. Why leave it to voicemail?

On top of all this, SignMore uses 1 percent of its revenue to flex its altruism muscle. The company gives, currently, to four housing-focused non-profits: Care for the Homeless, Homeward Bound, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and Habitat for Humanity.

This is why you don’t hire just anyone to answer phones.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.