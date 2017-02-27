Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Agent Legend is software that automates lead follow-up. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Top-producing agents; agents who spend/market on portals or who want to streamline lead cultivation Top selling pointsCustom, personalized voicemails Easy to create follow-up calendars Clear success tracking Sharp, simple interfaceTop concernsCould create redundancy with some existing CRM, lead generation tools in your sales processWhat you should know Business automation is getting easier, and real estate agents who are fans of finding ways to streamline lead cultivation will want to have a look at Agent Legend.The software intercepts new entries into your CRM or marketing suite and automatically launches a three-pronged follow-up process.A few minutes after a lead is captured, the contact receives a personalized voicem...
- Business automation tools like bots, and Agent Legend, are quickly changing the way agents interact with prospects.
- Agent Legend creates customizable lead follow-up timelines and conversations.
- The software is web-based and mobile-optimized, while an app is in development.
