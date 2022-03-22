Inman Connect New York is where you need to be to put your real estate business on the fast track. Over just a few days, you can form strategic partnerships, develop lucrative referrals and gain insights into how new technologies are transforming the industry.

Inman Connect New York is just four weeks away. It may be a bit overwhelming trying to decide which sessions to attend if you’ve never been to ICNY, so here is a breakdown of some of the most impactful sessions for agents. Pencil these in on your agenda and be sure to catch them.

5 can’t-miss sessions for agents at Inman Connect New York, April 19-21:

Personal Branding Tips for The Modern Real Estate Agent with Ryan Serhant, CEO and founder of SERHANT. Real estate’s master of marketing shares simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business, bring in leads and foster personal development.

On A Mission to Make Home Ownership More Achievable with Adena Hefets, Co-Founder and CEO of Divvy Homes, and Wei Gan, CTO and Co-founder of Ribbon. Cash-powered offers and alternative financing models are changing the way real estate transactions happen. Learn what comes next and how agents can be a part of the movement during this highly-informative sesh. What’s Next for the Real Estate Industry? with Ryan Schneider, CEO and president of Realogy. Tune in as Brad Inman sits down with the leader of the largest residential real estate company in the country to sort through the industry’s biggest opportunities, challenges and what comes next. The Metaverse, Stocks and Massive Growth Goals: What It All Means with Glenn Sanford, chairman, CEO and founder at eXp World Holdings. Tune in as Glenn and Brad Inman sit down for a must-see conversation around the future of tech, how massive growth goals are going to be attainable, and where the industry is headed in the coming years. The Good, Bad and the Ugly: How Technology is Transforming the Real Estate Industry with Bridget Frey, CTO at Redfin and one of the most brilliant minds in technology. She will dish on how the industry is changing, what still needs to be done, and what new tech trends will impact your business in 2022 and beyond.

These are just a handful of some of the illuminating sessions you can attend when you join us this April at Inman Connect New York.

Can’t attend in person? Register to join virtually! You’ll still get the benefits of impactful sessions with key players in the industry, great takeaways you can implement immediately in your business, plus virtual networking opportunities. Register for a virtual ticket.

If you’re serious about ramping up your real estate business, no other event has the power to expand your knowledge and put the right tools in your hands like Inman Connect New York. When you attend ICNY, you’ll gain valuable insights and the confidence to get more listings and close more deals in your real estate business.

Get your ticket before March 28 to get in on the discounted room rates at Hilton Midtown NYC.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out what some past attendees had to say…

“The best of the best! So much relevant and useful information from the presenters. The positive energy and all the networking between the attendees was addictive.” –Kinga Mills, Hawaii Life

“My go-to place for staying ahead of the competition.” –Joe Montaleone, Century 21 Showtime Realty Ltd.

“I left with WOW game-changing nuggets for my sales business that I have not heard anywhere else.” –Shannon Buss, Randall Realtors

“Over the years I’ve come to depend on Inman events to make sure I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s current and emerging within our industry, coupled with building relationships nationwide that allow me to provide an even more robust consumer experience as a result. Thank you, Inman!” –Stacey Soleil, WEST, a Williston Financial Group Company

“Inman Connect helps me stay on the cutting edge of the Real Estate Industry and the changes we are experiencing presently.”– Laurie Dau, Realty ONE Group

Plus, it’s the 25th anniversary of Inman Connect. That means even more WOW with exclusive extras like an interactive, insta-worthy photo experience, a scavenger hunt with premium prizes and more.

Join thousands of real estate pros who are already registered.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.