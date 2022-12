New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Every week as part of our Broker Edge newsletter, Inman brings you profiles of some of the best brokers in the business. Some are managing brokers, some are broker-owners. Some are indies and others work for large franchise companies.

Some of the brokers we feature still work in the towns they were born and raised in and are the street-by-street experts. Others have lived all over the world and bring their global perspective to the work they do.

Sometimes we talk about the huge deals they’ve made and the development projects they’ve been part of. Sometimes we talk about the charity work they do and the lives they’ve touched. Sometimes they’re starting a new venture while other times they’re scaling a long-time passion project.