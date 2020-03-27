FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020

ARE WE ESSENTIAL? — 9:01 AM: Serious debate overnight on our Facebook group in response to Brad Inman’s query, “Is real estate an essential service?” 396 comments and counting as of right now. We’ll be synthesizing the discussion here this morning, stay tuned.

HAPPY FRIDAY — 8:54 AM: We made it to Friday at the Inman Community Newsroom. For those new to what we’re up to here, we’re sharing thoughts and ideas directly from the Inman community, including our Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast. In addition, Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, is recording a video for our community, shared here and on Facebook, as well as sharing her daily routine. Want to contribute? There are several ways to do so. Join our Facebook group and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. Thanks for joining us, and for being part of the solution.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26, 2020

MARKET UPDATE — 4:11 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “U.S. markets reacted positively to the Senate passing an economic stimulus package, with the Dow Jones climbing 6.38 percent Thursday to 22,552.17Every publicly traded real estate company was up Thursday, with Realogy up 3.5 percent to $3.53 per share; Zillow up 2.33 percent to $38.66 per share; RE/MAX up 3.2 percent to $22.60 per share; Redfin up 3.47 percent to $18.79 per share and eXp World Holdings up 4.73 percent to $8.64 per share.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:35 PM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe returns with her daily video.

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11:30 AM — Good morning! Outside my window, subcontractors are busy at work on a neighbors home project, and well, the noises of life and home are comforting and make me smile.

I’m focusing on squeezing some fitness ideas today. How is yours going? My gym has closed and my at home HIIT work-outs feel a little solitary. So, what to do? Since I’ve moved to all streaming services over cable, today I’m going to try OpenFit. I can stream workouts to my TV, join the community, and pick the type of workout I’m in the mood for.

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Water! Healthy breakfast. Pick a work-out, walk, or virtual meeting with colleagues or clients.

Of course you’re browsing Facebook, so hit the Inman Coast to Coast Group for some HAPPY NEWS — and get a glimpse of Brad Inman’s new grandchild who just came into the world.

Work playlist Ideas: #ThrowbackThursday to the hits 2000’s.

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues.

The Be Productive Lunch Break. Today’s Daily Dispatch with Brad Inman Redfin’s Glenn Kelman, and his conversation with Brian Boero of 1000Watt.

Evening Ideas: Guitar Lessons. Guitar manufacturer FENDER is offering 3 months of free virtual guitar lessons (shout out to Broker of Porchlight Properties & Ambassador Tiffany Kjellender for the share!). We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. Stay healthy. —Laura

BRAD’S DAILY DISPATCH — 8:52 AM — Good morning, and welcome back to the Community Newsroom. The idea here is to curate an always-on resource for the Inman community, spotlighting the ways and means we’re each using to push through this unique moment in time. (Want to contribute? Drop us an email: community@inman.com.) Now, this morning, you’ll want to start your day with the 10th episode of the Brad Inman Daily Dispatch, which features Brad in conversation with Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. Listen here, and subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts for more.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2020

MARKET UPDATE — 4:08 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “Markets in the U.S. continued their upward momentum Wednesday, with the Dow Jones finishing the day up 2.33 percent at 21,187.29 after yesterday’s historic jump. Some real estate stocks continued to rally, with Zillow up 6.36 percent, RE/MAX up 10.12 percent, eXp World Holdings up 0.12 percent and Redfin up 12 percent. Realogy was the only real estate company to report a slight loss, with its share price down 0.73 percent.”

BRAD’S DAILY DISPATCH — 2:01 PM — Inman founder Brad Inman talks to Williston Financial Group president and CEO Pat Stone, one of the gurus of our industry, in today’s first Daily Dispatch podcast. Coming up shortly, Brad chats with 1000Watt CEO Brian Boero, as well as Redfin’s Glenn Kelman. And, for subscribers to the Inman Reconnect podcast network (subscribe for free wherever you get your podcasts), Brad himself will weigh in on this moment in time. Stay tuned.

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:35 PM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe goes short and sweet today.

FEDERAL RELIEF — 12:22 PM — Lots of conversation at Inman’s Facebook group, Coast to Coast, today about the news that the federal bailout package may include unemployment assistance for real estate agents. “Unemployment for Realtors. Has that ever happened before?” asks Brad Inman. Join the conversation over at Coast to Coast and stay up-to-date here at Inman.com for a forthcoming explainer of what the bailout means to you.

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11 AM — Good morning! Today’s Daily Planner is focused around managing your productivity-but also finding small ways to manage anxiety and stress throughout your day.

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Instead of a fast work-out, try 15 or 20 minutes of meditation and stretching. The Calm app is great for finding a few quiet moments to get centered for the day.

Of course you’re browsing Facebook, so hit the Inman Coast to Coast Group- Joe Rand has a great idea for you to share with your clients and prospects.

Get dressed like you’re going to work. It helps your mindset!

Work playlist Ideas:

Big Little Lies Soundtrack (If you haven’t seen Big Little Lies on HBO, it’s binge worthy)

Disney Soundtracks (If you’re tired of watching Frozen 2, put on the Disney Movie Soundtracks, and sing– and dance. Because you will.

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues

Idea: Send a ton of Linkedin recommendations today. They are needed and so appreciated in this climate. AND, you’ll make someone’s day.

Gather viral videos and put them in your Group Chat

Read the emails from your Local/State Real Estate Association and get up to date on any classes/CE or Covid-19 Updates

TODAY!! 10 am PT, 1 PM ET Webinar by Katie Lance: How to Navigate Social Media for Real Estate in Uncertain Times

Today!! 10 am PT, 1 PM ET The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, Covid-19 Edition Webinar by Valerie Garcia (It’s funny like bad MLS photos, but it’s bad real estate marketing during a pandemic.

(Doing a webinar or training soon? Let me know, I’ll add it to the daily list!)

The Be Productive Lunch Break. Water, healthy lunch, cut back on comfort snacks. Take a walk or get out outside.

Listen on walk: Today’s Daily Dispatch with Brad Inman and WFG’s Pat Stone

Evening Ideas. Set the table, light candles, fold the napkins, be together, virtually or in person. Trouble sleeping? Try the Calm app again. Breathe. We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. — Laura

RICK DELUCA JOINS EXIT REALTY CORP. — 9:21 AM — This is a somewhat unconventional way to report this news, but these are somewhat unconventional times, no? Craig Witt, president of Exit Realty Corp., made this video and sent it to Brad and the team at Inman this morning, announcing the company’s hiring of industry veteran Rick DeLuca as Exit’s new leader of West Coast growth. “We’re still growing and investing in people, not laying people off,” Witt says. Watch his video:

GOOD MORNING — 8:30 AM — We made it to Wednesday. Thanks for joining us back in the Inman Community Newsroom. Got something (advice? ideas? news?) to share with the Inman community? Please reach out and let us know: community@inman.com.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020

MARKET UPDATE — 4:10 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “Markets rallied Tuesday with a historically strong day. The Dow Jones closed the day up 2,093 points or 11.26 percent, as lawmakers continue hammer out an economic stimulus package. The day also saw the share prices of Realogy, Zillow, eXp World Holdings and Redfin climb double percentages — with Redfin up more than 35 percent — while RE/MAX closed the day up 9.24 percent.”

CB EXPO — 3:23 PM — Inman’s Jim Dalrymple reports, “Amid the ongoing pandemic, Coldwell Banker is hosting a virtual education expo to answer real estate agents’ most pressing questions. And significantly, the event is open to anyone, not just Coldwell Banker agents. The expo will begin Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT and will touch on topics such as marketing in a virtual world, working remotely and building relationships with clients.” Anyone interested in watching can do so by clicking here.

TODAY’S DAILY DISPATCH — 1:15 PM — Two new Inman podcasts today from Brad. First, he speaks with T3 Sixty chairman and CEO Stefan Swanepoel. Calling in from his Hawaii home, Swanepoel reflects on his experiences, recalling world tragedies of the past, and speaks to the resilience of the human race in the face of crisis. Next, Brad talks to C.A.R. chief economist Leslie Appleton-Young and former NAR chief economist John Tuccillo. (To get all of Brad’s Daily Dispatches, follow Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts, or visit our archives.)

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:45 PM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe returns with her daily video.

SIGN THE PETITION — 12 PM — Inman’s Marian McPherson reports, “A Change.org petition asking for real estate agent financial relief has gained more than 3,300 signatures in one day. The petition asks federal and state lawmakers to remember real estate professionals as they craft financial aid packages and make decisions about essential and non-essential workers. The petition’s author, ListReports SVP Jennifer DuBois made six suggestions including emergency Medicare insurance access, $100 billion in government-backed low-interest loans, and loosened restrictions on e-closings so agents can close transactions.“ Read more about the petition on Inman, and consider signing the petition.

LAURA’S DAILY ROUTINE — 11:07 AM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe tries something new today here in the Community Newsroom: sharing her daily routine. Take it away, Laura…

I’ve worked remotely for almost 20 years and it definitely helps to have a daily routine. I’m going to drop in a few ideas on the daily. But no pressure. Give yourself, and your family, grace to make changes.

Your Daily Real Estate Quarantine Planner: March 24

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Quick circuit warm up: 20 squats, 15 pushups, 25 jumping jacks, 30 second plank, and 10 lunges (repeat 3 times)

Hydrate- drink a glass of water, or keep a hydroflask full to sip throughout the day. (I have my Starbucks cup I got in Hawaii — it makes me happy)

Do you usually commute? Keep some of that time for yourself. Try our new Daily Dispatch Podcast : Brad Inman and Better Homes and Gardens CEO, Sherry Chris

Join the conversation in Inman’s Facebook Coast to Coast Group

Work playlist Ideas:

NPR Tiny Desk Concerts

Spotify Work Playlist

The Main Thing by Real Estate

Spend some time checking in with your sphere. They need you more than ever. Here are some tips.

Starting to do more video? Here’s my SmartPhone Desktop Lighting Kit and Tripod I use.

The Be Productive Lunch Break. (Doing a webinar or training soon? Let me know, I’ll add it to the daily list!)

Leveling up in a Downturn: A Daily Collection of learning resources

Evening Ideas. No screen time: Take a break. You’ve earned it. Turn off the news. Put away your phone. Get outside. Make dinner. Enjoy. Breathe. We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home and stay sane. — Laura

SHARING HIS STORY — 9 AM — Two days ago, Nate Scott, broker/owner of Windermere Real Estate/Anacortes Properties, bravely shared his experience with catching coronavirus to Inman’s Coast to Coast Facebook group. Yesterday, Inman reporter Lillian Dickerson caught up with Scott at greater length, As Dickerson reports, athough Scott has been taking time to rest, he’s continued to actively be involved in his business, holding virtual meetings and happy hours with his colleagues.

“We’ve done some virtual meetings, some Facebook Live stuff with agents,” Scott tells Inman. “I’ve had a lot of phone calls and emails, and I’m still accomplishing things, just doing things differently.”

The Inman community never fails to inspire. Got your own story to share with us? Email community@inman.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2020

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 1:45 PM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe returns with her daily video.

THE BRAD INMAN DAILY DISPATCH — 12 PM — Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. We’re calling the podcast The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch.

In this morning’s Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by real estate tech strategist Mike DelPrete, calling in from his home in Boulder, Colorado. DelPrete unpacks the repercussions of a tightening market, and stands firmly on the idea that “you need to be around for the rebound.”

Since Friday, Brad has also spoken with Compass CEO Robert Reffkin; Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider; ERA and Better Homes & Gardens CEO Sherry Chris; broker/owner Teresa Boardman; and brokerage owner Ben Kinney. Click their names to listen, and to get the latest episodes, subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

WELCOME BACK — 9:30 AM: Hello, and welcome back to the Inman Community Newsroom. For those new to what we’re up to here, we’re sharing thoughts and ideas directly from the Inman community, including our Facebook group (which you should join!), Inman Coast to Coast. In addition, Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, is recording a video each morning for our community, shared here and on Facebook. And we’ll be adding pieces of news and commentary gathered by Inman’s reporting team, and from folks just like you — maybe even you!

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join our Facebook group and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times. We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. Thanks for joining us. Let’s get through this together.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020

HOW WE ARE HELPING — 3 PM — Another must-read for the weekend (or sooner!): How real estate professionals are helping their communities during coronavirus.

THE NEW NORMAL— 1:30 PM — The latest Inman Diary offers an extremely powerful, candid peek into the life of one agent in California in the days leading up to the state issuing the stay-at-home order to fight the novel coronavirus. We’d love to include more agents who are navigating this new normal, so if you’re interested in contributing, please reach out to diary@inman.com.

CORONAVIRUS ROUNDUP — 1:11 PM — Bookmark for the weekend: this extremely useful roundup of all of Inman’s ongoing Coronavirus coverage to date.

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:15 PM — Casual Friday!

HAPPY FRIDAY — 9 AM — Hello friends and Inman community members. Well, we made it to Friday, and to the first full day of Spring. So there’s reasons for optimism. Thanks for sticking with us this week; if all goes well, we hope to be unveiling a new daily podcast later today from an especially well-known member of the Inman community. Stay tuned and let us know what we can do for you: community@inman.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020

REDFIN LIVESTREAM BEGINS NOW — 4:45 PM — Redfin, by its own account, has been at the forefront of the coronavirus crisis. In a blog post Wednesday, CEO Glenn Kelman noted that the company is based in Seattle, ground zero for the outbreak. To further delve into the coronavirus situation, Redfin is hosting a live question and answer session Thursday afternoon with Scott Nagel, the firm’s president of operations, and Anthony Kappus, its general counsel. Stream it right here in the Community Newsroom:

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 2:56 PM — Inman’s global head of community, Laura Monroe, returns. Today: “My ah-ha moment for this industry right now, and shout outs to the Inman Community. You guys simply rock.”

REDFIN LIVESTREAM — 1:05 PM — The coronavirus has sent shockwaves through the real estate industry, and this afternoon, two executives from Redfin will dive further into the outbreak during a live question and answer session. The session will feature Scott Nagel, Redfin’s president of operations, and Anthony Kappus, the firm’s general counsel. The session will stream on YouTube at 4:45 p.m. EST. Visit Redfin’s website here to find more information, and look for the livestream embedded here on the Inman Community Newsroom later this afternoon as it happens.

MLS’S AND CORONAVIRUS — 9:45 AM — Start your day with this in-depth report from Inman’s Andrea Brambila about what steps MLS’s across the country are taking in response to the coronavirus. Comments NorthstarMLS CEO John Mosey: “[W]e’ve barricaded the entrance to our office so that none of our customers can get in and contaminate those of our employees who are not working remotely. Handwashing has reached epic levels of obsessive behavior and many of us have very wrinkly, but very clean, hands as a result. Meanwhile, properties are getting listed and sold at expected levels. Based on the observable reduction in road traffic and commute times, however, we wonder if showings are being done using FaceTime if the seller will allow their agent into the property. Social distancing is rampant. I haven’t seen my wife in days. I know she’s at home. I just don’t know where. Business as usual…”

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020

IT’S 5’OCLOCK EVERYWHERE — 5 PM — Joe Schutt with today’s crucial questions: “So, in the age of working from home, what time does happy hour start for you these days?! 3:00, 4:00, 6:00? And list your drink of choice. And if you are meeting friend via zoom or similar tech. Stay safe and drink gin!!” Responses 100 comments strong and rolling on Coast to Coast.

TODAY’S MARKETS — 4:30 PM — Inman’s Patrick Kearns: “The U.S. stock market continued its precipitous decline Wednesday, with the Dow Jones closing the day at 19,898, down 6.3 percent or 1,338 points. It’s the first time in the Dow dropped below 20,000 since January 2017. Real estate stocks were also pummeled. Zillow saw the smallest decline, dropping 14 percent to $23.51 per share. Realogy finished the day down 35 percent to a company low $2.29. RE/MAX took the biggest hit, dropping 43 percent to $14.41 per share. Redfin was down 24 percent to $10.33 per share and eXp World Holdings was down 26 percent to $7.01 per share.”

WHAT CLIENTS SAY PT. II — 3:45 PM — We asked our readers on our Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast, “We know most of you are talking to clients during these times. What is one specific question or comment that you have gotten that was surprising or interesting?” Here are six more of our favorite responses (six more, further below).

Maureen Creed DiFeo Not any questions. I am busy showing houses and sellers don’t seem to mind showings. Bill Wendel “ Are these circumstances tempering the ‘rush’ to take advantage of low interest rates?” Teresa Fisher Boardman My sellers are asking me what is going to happen. Real estate doesn’t seem all that important to buyers at the moment. Some buyers are assuming that there will be a recession and home prices will go down, and if they wait they will come out ahead. Dawna Gill Bledsoe No questions at all. One of my sellers canceled a showing because the kids had been home from school all day and wrecked it. Vacant houses will probably sell faster during this time. Sina Mollaan I’m mostly home now for the next 2 weeks to do my part in crushing this virus but I have one younger client under 35 and that group is just going along as normal. They called today to do a showing. The seller said no. Marianne Guenther Bornhoft I am placing a house in the MLS later today. I was supposed to do an open house this weekend which I canceled. We are pricing the home very aggressively so the seller can pick from more than one offer.

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 2:28 PM — Inman’s global head of community, Laura Monroe, is back. Today’s topic is about planning your day in the new normal, and how our community is serving as a resource in this moment.

WHAT CLIENTS SAY — 12:15 PM — We asked our readers on our Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast, “We know most of you are talking to clients during these times. What is one specific question or comment that you have gotten that was surprising or interesting?” Here are six of our favorite responses, with six more to come later today.

Laurie Weston Davis Is it better to keep it on the market or take it off and refi? Janet Choynowski Veals I talk to people across several continents every day, everyone wants to hear how things really are going on the ground from one country to another, [versus what they read]. Andrew Gavin Just left a meeting with a listing client. He didn’t have one single question about the effects of the virus on the sale of his home. Gary Rogers Who picked that tie? Dawn Lambert I had a client who wanted to buy an investment vacation rental property [who asked this rhetorical question], “It doesn’t feel like a great time to launch a new vacation rental, maybe stocks are a better bargain?” He has decided to put his rental investment on hold to see how the virus affects things. David J R Smith (Canada) We’ve had three run-ins with the virus so far: Collapsed deal due to the buyer having their funds in oil and gas stocks. Listing has been pulled due to health concerns about buyers coming through the home. Upcoming possession but clients are self-isolating due to a potential exposure. They can’t get a test. Lawyers on it. Multiple offer scenario last night, 10 offers on $1mm listing. One came at nearly $1.1m but had a COVID-19 clause that would extend 10 days, then 30, then terminate in the case of quarantine. Also had a subject to receipt of sale proceeds due to their buyers being enroute from out of the country, feeling unwell, and concerned they wouldn’t get through the airport. We accepted a subject free offer. This is annoying if anyone saying ‘business as usual’. It is either naive or reckless.

PULSE — 10 AM — This week’s Pulse asks the question, “How are you keeping morale up?” Please share.

HOW WE DO IT — 9:20 AM — Okay, you asked for it, you got it. Inman, as many of our readers’ know, has been an all-virtual organization for the past four years. Which means, yes, we are true experts on working from home. In that spirit, Marian McPherson gathers the best of our WFH advice from the Inman team.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020

TALES FROM THE TRENCHES — 8:46 PM — Per Inman’s Jim Dalrymple, “Inman has been talking to agents about all sorts of topics in recent days, but one recurring thread in many of these conversations is that real estate is really feeling the effects of the coronavirus. Case in point: Caryl Berenato of Compass told Inman Tuesday that she was an agent in New York through 9/11, which devastated the region’s real estate market. But conditions right now seem to be ‘even slower than during that disaster. In terms of the amount of communication from buyers, it’s quieter for me now than it was after 9/11,’ she said Tuesday.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 4:31 PM — Inman’s head of global community, Laura Monroe, is talking today about things to do for 14 Days of Good — plus a shoutout to Windermere’s Michael Fanning.

TODAY’S MARKETS — 4:10 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “The stock market rebounded slightly today, as the U.S. government weighs various stimulus packages, which includes the possibility of, ‘sending checks to Americans immediately,’ according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Despite the Dow Jones closing the day up 5.2 percent — or 1,000 points — real estate stocks still suffered. Zillow, Realogy, RE/MAX and Redfin all closed the day down slightly, while only eXp World Holdings finished the day up.”

AT YOUR SERVICE — 3:30 PM — No question, we’re publishing a lot of content each day right now, so it’s possible you’ve missed a story that could be meaningful for your business. At the request of several readers, we’ve summarized all our best service content related to keeping your business going in these uncertain times.

TALES FROM THE TRENCHES — 10:41 AM — Our founder Brad Inman continues to mine gold on our Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast. Last night, he asked for tales from the trenches. Here now, a few gems:

Anne Meczywor: “In my market (The Berkshires in Western Massachusetts) it is VERY typical for on line activity to spike strongly when consumers are shut in (most often by a severe winter storm!). I’m anticipating a LOT of inquiries on line and by phone, with buyers VERY eager to, literally, get moving as soon as the crisis passes and they have had a chance to see how their finances have shaken out.”

Adelina Rotar: “Our Austin buyers are happy about the “breathing room” in our market — signed 16 new buyers in the last 10 days. The lowered interest rates are increasing affordability for them, and they’re able to lock in a great house right now. We’ve had a few buyers that we previously had signed decide not to buy. Some are pushing pause. The previous market drove motivation. This market reveals motivation.”

David Lampe: “I did a listing appointment last night over FaceTime for the first time. It worked out really well. They toured the home with me over video and I made suggestions and answered their questions. I then went over my listing presentation that I had emailed them. I think I’ll get the listing. It would have been nice to meet them in person but they preferred doing it this way due to the virus. Overall, it went very well and I’d do it again.”

More to come. Not a member of Coast to Coast on Facebook? Be our guest and join the group!

WHITHER OPEN HOUSES? — 9AM — So how did open houses fair over the weekend? Though the showings went on in markets across the country Coronovirus hit is definitely being felt, reports Inman’s Jim Dalrymple: “First, agents are still holding open houses, and at least some people are still attending them. But, second, they have now taken a hit in many places, and are likely to see waning turnout or cancellations in coming weeks as well. And that, in turn, may also foreshadow trouble for the normally strong spring buying season.”

This morning, in a separate story, Jim reports that the Northwest MLS has halted all open houses until at least March 31. More to come on this beat; your experiences to community@inman.com, please.

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020

GROCERY DELIVERY FOR SENIORS IN FLORIDA — 5:30 PM — Here’s an uplifting piece of community news, from Inman’s Dani Vanderboegh: “With 50 team members, Jeff Lichtenstein reached out to his agents, and about a dozen immediately volunteered to deliver groceries to seniors in this community-wide outreach. About 300 people reached out from this email alone, and the team, which now includes an additional 10 community volunteers, expects to help all of them, but the Jupiter, Florida-based team will need more volunteers with growth.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:35 PM — Inman’s head of global community, Laura Monroe, posts her daily video. “For many of us, it was the first weekend we were social distancing in a serious way,” she says. “Know we’re still here, and we’re here for you.” Her ask to the Inman community: share what you’ve done with clients that has resonated. Want to email your answer? Drop a line to community@inman.com, and we’ll publish the best responses.

LEADERSHIP IN TOUGH TIMES — 12:15 PM: One of the goals of the Community Newsroom is to bridge the conversations happening on Coast to Coast with those here on Inman.com. Over the weekend, Brad Inman queried Coast to Coast members, “Test of leadership is how you lead in bad times, not just good times. Tell us stories of how people who lead your brokerage or company or MLS organization or association are stepping it up and showing real leadership at this time? Who, but also what and why?” This morning, Inman’s Lillian Dickerson summarizes the best of the responses.

WELCOME BACK — 10 AM: Hello, and welcome back to our second day, and second week, of this experiment in community journalism, the Inman Community Newsroom. For those new to what we’re up to here, we’re aiming to share top moments from our social channels, including Inman Coast to Coast. Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, is recording a video each morning. And we’ll be sharing pieces of news and commentary gathered by Inman’s reporting team, and from people just like you.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join our Facebook group and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times. We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. Thanks for joining us. We’ll get through this together.

FRIDAY MARCH 13, 2020

WHITHER OPEN HOUSES? — 5:30 PM: If you’re reading these words over the weekend, welcome to our new experiment in community journalism, the Inman Community Newsroom. The idea here is to share ideas, strategies, and information from the Inman social sphere, our reporters’ notebooks — and you. To that end: yesterday, Inman reported that this weekend is likely to be a bellweather for open houses around the country: will attendance fall because of coronavirus fears? Or will some homeowners cancel scheduled open houses, as a tipster shows us is the case for at least one open house in the Hamptons scheduled for Saturday (above).

As you’re going about your open house business this weekend, or not, please tell us what you’re hearing and seeing. Email community@inman.com, and we’ll include updates here on Monday. Meantime, stay safe and healthy out there.

COVID-19 DELAY PROVISIONS — 3:47 PM: On the Inman Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast, agent Joe Schutt writes, “Just had my first Purchase and Sale agreement include a Covid-19 delay provision. How about you?” This isn’t the first we’ve heard of this; expect an Inman news story on this topic to follow. (Meantime, click through for the verbiage of the provision that Joe referenced.)

COLDWELL BANKER CAMPAIGN OFF — 3 PM: Not sure how much quote-unquote industry news we’ll be covering here in the Community Newsroom, but it’s our first day, so let’s not be afraid to try it. Jim passes along word that Coldwell Banker is being forced to adjust its new “Guiding You Home” advertising campaign, set to air during the NCAA’s March Madness, given the tournament’s cancelation. No word yet on when the campaign — the first big push to introduce consumers to the new CB corporate identity — will air.

FRIDAY, 1:23 PM: Not everything here in the Community Newsroom will be super-serious, promise. A tipster whispers, “Top New York producer Dolly Lenz was settled into her new digs in Florida for the weekend when she got word that President Trump would make a big announcement. She hopped on a plane back to NYC. Indeed, the President will announce his plans to declare an official National Emergency this afternoon.”

FRIDAY, 12:50 PM: One role for this new Inman Community Newsroom is the dispelling of rumors. To that end, Inman’s Jim Dalrymple II reports: “A rumor this week spread fear that people at two different real estate conferences may have been exposed to coronavirus — before finally turning out not to be true. The rumor appears to have begun when two people — an employee and an attendee — became ill at a conference this week in Nashville for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS). According to a statement from the company, both people immediately removed themselves from the event, and medical professionals later determined they did not have coronavirus.

That diagnosis, however, did not stop rumors from flying at a conference for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), which took place later this week in Las Vegas. Paul Boomsma, LeadingRE’s CEO, told Inman today that a vendor at the Las Vegas conference ultimately reported possibly having had contact with someone in Nashville who had coronavirus. Boomsma said that there were no coronavirus cases at the LeadingRE conference. This morning, the rumors circled back to BHHS, which put out the statement clarifying the situation.

While the entire situation turned out to be benign, it also shows how information, even if it’s not true, can travel quickly and over long distances. The contagion effect, in other words, is a factor with rumors as well as viruses.”

FRIDAY, 12:41 PM: Here now, Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, cross-posts her first daily video update to the Community Newsroom and our Facebook group. “Know that you are supported,” she says.

FRIDAY, 11:36 AM: In challenging times, it’s always been the Inman community that helps each other find our way through.

That’s been more apparent than ever this week on Inman’s Coast to Coast group on Facebook — a group with 18,040 members as of last count. Open to all, Coast to Coast has long served as a clearinghouse of news stories, ideas, and advice from real estate agents and brokers with their ears to the ground.

On Wednesday night, Brad Inman asked this question to the Coast to Coast community: “Are you 12 years plus in real estate? Share your stories with the Inman community of how you survived the housing bust 10 years ago, please.”

To date, 122 members of the community have shared their answers, a fascinating, diverse mix of strategies summarized in today’s Inman post, 50 Tips for Surviving a Housing Market Downturn.

In these times, more than ever, it’s clear that we’ll get through all this with a little help from each other. And so today, to build on that, we introduce the Inman Community Newsroom. Here, we’ll share top moments from our social channels, including our Facebook group. Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, will try recording a video each morning. And we’ll be sharing pieces of news and commentary gathered by Inman’s reporting team, and from people just like you.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join Coast to Coast and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times.

We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. We’re happy you’re joining us.