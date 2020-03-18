WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 20202

HOW WE DO IT — 9:20 AM — Okay, you asked for it, you got it. Inman, as many of our readers’ know, has been an all-virtual organization for the past four years. Which means, yes, we are true experts on working from home. In that spirit, Marian McPherson gathers the best of our WFH advice from the Inman team.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020

TALES FROM THE TRENCHES — 8:46 PM — Per Inman’s Jim Dalrymple, “Inman has been talking to agents about all sorts of topics in recent days, but one recurring thread in many of these conversations is that real estate is really feeling the effects of the coronavirus. Case in point: Caryl Berenato of Compass told Inman Tuesday that she was an agent in New York through 9/11, which devastated the region’s real estate market. But conditions right now seem to be ‘even slower than during that disaster. In terms of the amount of communication from buyers, it’s quieter for me now than it was after 9/11,’ she said Tuesday.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 4:31 PM — Inman’s head of global community, Laura Monroe, is talking today about things to do for 14 Days of Good — plus a shoutout to Windermere’s Michael Fanning.

TODAY’S MARKETS — 4:10 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “The stock market rebounded slightly today, as the U.S. government weighs various stimulus packages, which includes the possibility of, ‘sending checks to Americans immediately,’ according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Despite the Dow Jones closing the day up 5.2 percent — or 1,000 points — real estate stocks still suffered. Zillow, Realogy, RE/MAX and Redfin all closed the day down slightly, while only eXp World Holdings finished the day up.”

AT YOUR SERVICE — 3:30 PM — No question, we’re publishing a lot of content each day right now, so it’s possible you’ve missed a story that could be meaningful for your business. At the request of several readers, we’ve summarized all our best service content related to keeping your business going in these uncertain times.

TALES FROM THE TRENCHES — 10:41 AM — Our founder Brad Inman continues to mine gold on our Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast. Last night, he asked for tales from the trenches. Here now, a few gems:

Anne Meczywor: “In my market (The Berkshires in Western Massachusetts) it is VERY typical for on line activity to spike strongly when consumers are shut in (most often by a severe winter storm!). I’m anticipating a LOT of inquiries on line and by phone, with buyers VERY eager to, literally, get moving as soon as the crisis passes and they have had a chance to see how their finances have shaken out.”

Adelina Rotar: “Our Austin buyers are happy about the “breathing room” in our market — signed 16 new buyers in the last 10 days. The lowered interest rates are increasing affordability for them, and they’re able to lock in a great house right now. We’ve had a few buyers that we previously had signed decide not to buy. Some are pushing pause. The previous market drove motivation. This market reveals motivation.”

David Lampe: “I did a listing appointment last night over FaceTime for the first time. It worked out really well. They toured the home with me over video and I made suggestions and answered their questions. I then went over my listing presentation that I had emailed them. I think I’ll get the listing. It would have been nice to meet them in person but they preferred doing it this way due to the virus. Overall, it went very well and I’d do it again.”

More to come. Not a member of Coast to Coast on Facebook? Be our guest and join the group!

WHITHER OPEN HOUSES? — 9AM — So how did open houses fair over the weekend? Though the showings went on in markets across the country Coronovirus hit is definitely being felt, reports Inman’s Jim Dalrymple: “First, agents are still holding open houses, and at least some people are still attending them. But, second, they have now taken a hit in many places, and are likely to see waning turnout or cancellations in coming weeks as well. And that, in turn, may also foreshadow trouble for the normally strong spring buying season.”

This morning, in a separate story, Jim reports that the Northwest MLS has halted all open houses until at least March 31. More to come on this beat; your experiences to community@inman.com, please.

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020

GROCERY DELIVERY FOR SENIORS IN FLORIDA — 5:30 PM — Here’s an uplifting piece of community news, from Inman’s Dani Vanderboegh: “With 50 team members, Jeff Lichtenstein reached out to his agents, and about a dozen immediately volunteered to deliver groceries to seniors in this community-wide outreach. About 300 people reached out from this email alone, and the team, which now includes an additional 10 community volunteers, expects to help all of them, but the Jupiter, Florida-based team will need more volunteers with growth.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:35 PM — Inman’s head of global community, Laura Monroe, posts her daily video. “For many of us, it was the first weekend we were social distancing in a serious way,” she says. “Know we’re still here, and we’re here for you.” Her ask to the Inman community: share what you’ve done with clients that has resonated. Want to email your answer? Drop a line to community@inman.com, and we’ll publish the best responses.

LEADERSHIP IN TOUGH TIMES — 12:15 PM: One of the goals of the Community Newsroom is to bridge the conversations happening on Coast to Coast with those here on Inman.com. Over the weekend, Brad Inman queried Coast to Coast members, “Test of leadership is how you lead in bad times, not just good times. Tell us stories of how people who lead your brokerage or company or MLS organization or association are stepping it up and showing real leadership at this time? Who, but also what and why?” This morning, Inman’s Lillian Dickerson summarizes the best of the responses.

WELCOME BACK — 10 AM: Hello, and welcome back to our second day, and second week, of this experiment in community journalism, the Inman Community Newsroom. For those new to what we’re up to here, we’re aiming to share top moments from our social channels, including Inman Coast to Coast. Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, is recording a video each morning. And we’ll be sharing pieces of news and commentary gathered by Inman’s reporting team, and from people just like you.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join our Facebook group and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times. We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. Thanks for joining us. We’ll get through this together.

FRIDAY MARCH 13, 2020

WHITHER OPEN HOUSES? — 5:30 PM: If you’re reading these words over the weekend, welcome to our new experiment in community journalism, the Inman Community Newsroom. The idea here is to share ideas, strategies, and information from the Inman social sphere, our reporters’ notebooks — and you. To that end: yesterday, Inman reported that this weekend is likely to be a bellweather for open houses around the country: will attendance fall because of coronavirus fears? Or will some homeowners cancel scheduled open houses, as a tipster shows us is the case for at least one open house in the Hamptons scheduled for Saturday (above).

As you’re going about your open house business this weekend, or not, please tell us what you’re hearing and seeing. Email community@inman.com, and we’ll include updates here on Monday. Meantime, stay safe and healthy out there.

COVID-19 DELAY PROVISIONS — 3:47 PM: On the Inman Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast, agent Joe Schutt writes, “Just had my first Purchase and Sale agreement include a Covid-19 delay provision. How about you?” This isn’t the first we’ve heard of this; expect an Inman news story on this topic to follow. (Meantime, click through for the verbiage of the provision that Joe referenced.)

COLDWELL BANKER CAMPAIGN OFF — 3 PM: Not sure how much quote-unquote industry news we’ll be covering here in the Community Newsroom, but it’s our first day, so let’s not be afraid to try it. Jim passes along word that Coldwell Banker is being forced to adjust its new “Guiding You Home” advertising campaign, set to air during the NCAA’s March Madness, given the tournament’s cancelation. No word yet on when the campaign — the first big push to introduce consumers to the new CB corporate identity — will air.

FRIDAY, 1:23 PM: Not everything here in the Community Newsroom will be super-serious, promise. A tipster whispers, “Top New York producer Dolly Lenz was settled into her new digs in Florida for the weekend when she got word that President Trump would make a big announcement. She hopped on a plane back to NYC. Indeed, the President will announce his plans to declare an official National Emergency this afternoon.”

FRIDAY, 12:50 PM: One role for this new Inman Community Newsroom is the dispelling of rumors. To that end, Inman’s Jim Dalrymple II reports: “A rumor this week spread fear that people at two different real estate conferences may have been exposed to coronavirus — before finally turning out not to be true. The rumor appears to have begun when two people — an employee and an attendee — became ill at a conference this week in Nashville for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS). According to a statement from the company, both people immediately removed themselves from the event, and medical professionals later determined they did not have coronavirus.

That diagnosis, however, did not stop rumors from flying at a conference for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), which took place later this week in Las Vegas. Paul Boomsma, LeadingRE’s CEO, told Inman today that a vendor at the Las Vegas conference ultimately reported possibly having had contact with someone in Nashville who had coronavirus. Boomsma said that there were no coronavirus cases at the LeadingRE conference. This morning, the rumors circled back to BHHS, which put out the statement clarifying the situation.

While the entire situation turned out to be benign, it also shows how information, even if it’s not true, can travel quickly and over long distances. The contagion effect, in other words, is a factor with rumors as well as viruses.”

FRIDAY, 12:41 PM: Here now, Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, cross-posts her first daily video update to the Community Newsroom and our Facebook group. “Know that you are supported,” she says.

FRIDAY, 11:36 AM: In challenging times, it’s always been the Inman community that helps each other find our way through.

That’s been more apparent than ever this week on Inman’s Coast to Coast group on Facebook — a group with 18,040 members as of last count. Open to all, Coast to Coast has long served as a clearinghouse of news stories, ideas, and advice from real estate agents and brokers with their ears to the ground.

On Wednesday night, Brad Inman asked this question to the Coast to Coast community: “Are you 12 years plus in real estate? Share your stories with the Inman community of how you survived the housing bust 10 years ago, please.”

To date, 122 members of the community have shared their answers, a fascinating, diverse mix of strategies summarized in today’s Inman post, 50 Tips for Surviving a Housing Market Downturn.

In these times, more than ever, it’s clear that we’ll get through all this with a little help from each other. And so today, to build on that, we introduce the Inman Community Newsroom. Here, we’ll share top moments from our social channels, including our Facebook group. Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, will try recording a video each morning. And we’ll be sharing pieces of news and commentary gathered by Inman’s reporting team, and from people just like you.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join Coast to Coast and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times.

We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. We’re happy you’re joining us.