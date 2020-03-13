FRIDAY, 12:50 PM: One role for this new Inman Community Newsroom is the dispelling of rumors. To that end, Inman’s Jim Dalrymple II reports: “A rumor this week spread fear that people at two different real estate conferences may have been exposed to coronavirus — before finally turning out not to be true. The rumor appears to have begun when two people — an employee and an attendee — became ill at a conference this week in Nashville for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS). According to a statement from the company, both people immediately removed themselves from the event, and medical professionals later determined they did not have coronavirus.

That diagnosis, however, did not stop rumors from flying at a conference for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), which took place later this week in Las Vegas. Paul Boomsma, LeadingRE’s CEO, told Inman today that a vendor at the Las Vegas conference ultimately reported possibly having had contact with someone in Nashville who had coronavirus. Boomsma said that there were no coronavirus cases at the LeadingRE conference. This morning, the rumors circled back to BHHS, which put out the statement clarifying the situation.

While the entire situation turned out to be benign, it also shows how information, even if it’s not true, can travel quickly and over long distances. The contagion effect, in other words, is a factor with rumors as well as viruses.”

FRIDAY, 12:41 PM: Here now, Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, cross-posts her first daily video update to the Community Newsroom and our Facebook group. “Know that you are supported,” she says.

FRIDAY, 11:36 AM: In challenging times, it’s always been the Inman community that helps each other find our way through.

That’s been more apparent than ever this week on Inman’s Coast to Coast group on Facebook — a group with 18,040 members as of last count. Open to all, Coast to Coast has long served as a clearinghouse of news stories, ideas, and advice from real estate agents and brokers with their ears to the ground.

On Wednesday night, Brad Inman asked this question to the Coast to Coast community: “Are you 12 years plus in real estate? Share your stories with the Inman community of how you survived the housing bust 10 years ago, please.”

To date, 122 members of the community have shared their answers, a fascinating, diverse mix of strategies summarized in today’s Inman post, 50 Tips for Surviving a Housing Market Downturn.

In these times, more than ever, it’s clear that we’ll get through all this with a little help from each other. And so today, to build on that, we introduce the Inman Community Newsroom. Here, we’ll share top moments from our social channels, including our Facebook group. Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, will try recording a video each morning. And we’ll be sharing pieces of news and commentary gathered by Inman’s reporting team, and from people just like you.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join Coast to Coast and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times.

We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. We’re happy you’re joining us.