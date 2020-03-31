As the coronavirus pandemic changes daily, our aim is to keep you equipped with the tools and strategies you’ll need to move forward. To keep it all straight, we’ve compiled all our content related to keeping your business going in these uncertain times — updated daily.

Table of Contents

Managing your business

Cooped up at home? Here are a few things every real estate agent should be doing to stay safe, boost productivity and make the best of their time at home.

When this situation turns the corner, there will be plenty of business to go around. Here are the actions you need to take now to ensure your business is healthy when things rebound.

A very abrupt and widespread economic disruption is taking hold and presenting unprecedented challenges. What should you be doing to ensure you’re ready for whatever’s next, whether you’re an individual agent, a team or a broker-owner?

Columnist Bernice Ross reached out to the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group this week to find out how agents are pivoting to cope with today’s COVID-19 market. Here are some workarounds for the issues agents are facing in the field.

Online buyer meetings, continuing education and digital listing presentations will become more popular than ever, even after coronavirus wanes. Here are some of the more popular virtual meeting options worth checking out.

A slew of coronavirus myths, rumors and false medical advice has been making the rounds on the internet. By putting fact-checking practices to good use, you can snuff out misinformation when it makes its way to your screen and ensure you never share it.

What’s the biggest mistake you can make right now? Not using this time to shine as a trusted real estate adviser by crafting responsible, thoughtful, factual and compassionate messaging. Here are the essentials for the right approach.

Doubling up on cleanliness, catering to your clients’ interests, staying abreast of your local real estate market news and other measures you can take to prepare your business for any disruption.

Just because the industry (and the world) is going through a major shift doesn’t mean you can’t quickly learn to adapt to the changing situation. As a Realtor, there’s a lot you can do to bolster your business as you ride out the chaos.

From where we stand now, the future of the real estate market looks challenging. If you’re grappling with the rapid change, here are a few things you can do to prepare for future market shifts.

Self-containment and social distancing have made in-person home tours challenging. These top tech picks and tips can help you wait out the unexpected pandemic.

If you’re in an area where there’s a slow down, or maybe even a complete halt, use this time to beef up your business — from home. Here are seven things you can do from the comfort of your home to build future business.

Have you planned how you will conduct your business if there is a coronavirus quarantine? If not, now is the time to start.

There are a lot of people out there freaking out. You’re an entrepreneur and business owner, and some of those people pay your mortgage. As such, you have to take this seriously and ready yourself to adjust and adapt to a shifting situation. Here’s what you can do right now.

Red Oak Realty had to create a special contingency for a Bay Area property because the seller is trapped in the Wuhan Province, ground zero of coronavirus.

Resources

In a bill passed last week, lawmakers provided for some serious financial aid for small businesses such as real estate brokerages.

Although many brokerages are offering online training to their agents, some companies are providing online training services to any agent who’s interested.

Running a brokerage

In this monthly column, Anthony Askowitz explores a hypothetical real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. This month: An agent wants to continue business as usual, but is uncomfortable with in-person interactions with clients.

Things are in a state of flux, and leaders need to step up their game and steer their brokerages in the right direction. Here are a few things every broker should consider when leading through a crisis.

COVID-19 disruptions expose an uncomfortable truth — many brokers are not prepared for changes to business as usual. What can you do to build resilience into your brokerage?

Brad Inman took to our Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group to learn how your leaders are displaying good leadership during this difficult time.

Making the switch to a virtual office? These best practices will help you make the most of the change and drive your agents’ performance.

In the face of coronavirus, brick-and-mortar real estate companies are quickly figuring out remote working options. Here’s how they can make the transition.

Matt Rand discussed the steps his team is taking with one of its real estate brokerages inside the one-mile “containment zone” in New Rochelle, New York.

As coronavirus infections spread and cause shutdowns of offices and schools across the U.S., many are understandably on edge. Here’s how to curb some of that fear by taking preventative measures.

Keeping the team moving

As a leader, it’s important to make sure your team is cared for — now more than ever. Here are a few qualities and skills you need to hone to support your team’s survival and growth during tough times.

Under today’s pressures, leaders have to step up and guide the way. The leadership qualities that empower teams through the good times are the same ones that motivate them through the bad. Here’s how to lead with T.R.U.S.T.

In a time rife with misinformation, uncertainty and fear, it’s hard to lead with confidence. As the world shifts and changes, there are a few things you can instill in your team so they can make better decisions.

Here’s a peek into how Seattle-based Team Diva pivoted its practices in the midst of today’s crisis — from changes to marketing, listing processes and everything in between. With this comprehensive list, you can establish new guidelines for your team, too.

The coronavirus has already significantly affected the economy, and chances are, it’ll have an impact on your team, too. Here are a few things you can do to get your financial commitments in shape, adapt your team and soften the blow.

Even though nobody knows what lies ahead, a great leader should be capable of reacting effectively when faced with uncertainty. Here’s what excellent crisis leadership looks like in a time like this.

To rise above the difficult times and thrive, here are several steps you can take as a leader, to help you push through, ride the wave and come out on the other side a stronger team.

Here’s some perspective from a contributor who spent a year in a remote Zen temple with 10 hours of meditation each day, which turned into a lifelong contemplative practice.

Feeling a little drab? Need a root touchup? Starting to look like a hippie? Quarantine is rough on the beauty routine and basic upkeep, but worry not! We’ve pulled together some of the top BeauTubers’ (that’s beauty + YouTuber) advice on how to keep it cute while staying at home.

Whether you’re that agent who hits the gym before dawn to get in a daily workout or you’re just missing the steps that real estate naturally provides (and going a little stir-crazy), there’s an at-home workout for you.

Perhaps now more than ever, the prospect of feeling stuck is closing in on us as we’re socially distancing and staying in close quarters together.

Let’s take a moment and talk about a few things you can do right now to improve the mental and emotional outlook for you and those around you.

As schools begin shutting down, parents are wondering how to balance working at home with children. Here are 10 things you can do to alleviate cabin fever.

From workouts to playlists and ergonomic desks — some of Inman’s staff shares how we make working from home work for us.

Don’t get sucked into futile social media discussions, endlessly spin your wheels and spiral into anxiety. Instead, beat the stay-at-home blues by putting your mind to good use, benefiting your business and enhancing your life. Here are some ideas to get you going.

Although you can’t anticipate what the pandemic will do in the future, you can control how you respond to it. Here are 10 strategies to help ease anxiety.

Right now, the impact that coronavirus is having is causing strain on many, whether it’s actually in your market or not. Here are a handful of ways to help relieve some of the tension you might be feeling and keep it business as usual as much as possible.

Marketing

With all the uncertainty, it’s crucial for you to be mindful of what you’re sharing on social media. As you’re working from home, here are a few ways to keep your social media streams healthy and relevant.

Now more than ever, we need to drum up new and exciting ways to showcase luxury real estate. Here are a few ideas for what to do now and what to think about for when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

In today’s volatile market, what is the right way to go about marketing and advertising? Here are a few effective approaches to marketing your business while putting your clients’ interests first.

During stressful times, it’s natural to seek out humor as a means of relief. The question is, when does humor about a serious situation go too far?

Given the recent volatility with mortgage interest rates, real estate agents need to remember best practices in regards to advertising, which can include posting about rates on social media. Here are a few things to keep in mind so that you don’t get yourself in trouble.

Agents Inman spoke to haven’t yet seen clients abandoning things like open houses. But handshakes may be going out of style, and some believe the worst is yet to come.

A survey released Thursday by NAR indicates sellers are cancelling open houses and requiring interested buyers to wash their hands and remove shoes.

Amid coronavirus fears, this tried-and-true piece of tech can help real estate agents continue showing homes while staying safe.

Helping clients

Increasing numbers of people are working from home, and restaurants and schools may be closed, but real estate professionals are still trying to help others in their own way.

Three agents in Washington, Texas and Canada share how they’re quelling fears about a possible COVID-19 pandemic by relying on facts and statistics.

Individuals in the process of moving and moving industry companies are beginning to feel the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Opinion

A job — any job that pays the bills — is essential to our financial health. But should the real estate business be considered “life-sustaining”? And is the risk worth the reward? A Pennsylvania-based broker weighs in on the matter.

You may think it’s absurd to call for an April Fools’ moratorium. Nothing about this situation is funny, and now is not the time. With the level of misinformation out there, why in the world would we want to dedicate a day to perpetuating bad information?

If we’ve learned anything from past downturns, it’s that there is no normal — new or old. In today’s stressful time, we just have to learn to play the hand we’re dealt. Here’s how one indie broker broaches life and work during a global pandemic.

We’re unsure how long the coronavirus crisis will last, but there’s one thing for certain. Even in today’s gloomy situation, there are a few silver linings you can look for.

International and historical data shows that as the pandemic spreads and more stringent lockdown measures are put in place, the volume of real estate transactions will drop significantly — up to 90 percent. Although the drop is temporary, only the most agile and resilient businesses will survive.

In response to the recent coronavirus outbreak, brokerages have to do what they can to exercise safety. So, here’s why our firm suspended open houses — and why yours should, too.

What can the real estate industry do to minimize the ripple effect of the pandemic? Here are some thoughts on best practices from a broker in a coronavirus hotbed.

How major leaders are taking action

As the coronavirus pandemic and the associated impact upon global economies spreads, the world’s leading real estate portals are all making big moves in response.

Canceling open houses, making showings voluntary and offering online training are some of the steps MLSs are taking. More drastic steps may be on the horizon.

Robert Reffkin argued coronavirus aid shouldn’t be limited to W-2 workers. The National Association of Realtors has also said it is working to ensure aid packages to benefit agents.

Keller Williams CEO and co-founder Gary Keller, a veteran of four decades in the real estate industry, declares we’re officially in a “market shift.”

Robert Reffkin, the CEO of Compass, calls the pandemic a “historic time none of us will ever forget.”

