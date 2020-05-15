As the coronavirus pandemic changes daily, our aim is to keep you equipped with the tools and strategies you’ll need to move forward. To keep it all straight, we’ve compiled all our content related to keeping your business going in these uncertain times — updated daily.

Table of Contents

Managing your business

As stay-at-home orders are slowly being lifted, what action steps will you take to increase your market share? Prepare for “go time” by implementing these eight strategies now.

A group of agents took their support group to Zoom during coronavirus to provide an opportunity to connect with one another in an uncertain time.

As we move through the COVID-19 pandemic, certain realities, values and lessons have come to light. With the world changing the way it has, how do you answer the question, “What’s important now?”

Great leadership isn’t just about knowing what to do and how to do it. There’s also another important factor in the mix — practicing active listening.

How can you thrive in today’s world? By building community. This means showing up time and time again to help, educate and offer value to the connections you cultivate and the people you bring together.

Is your tenant’s lease about to expire? Here are five things you need to consider before raising rent or asking your tenant to sign a new lease.

As we’re all spending a lot more time contemplating what our marketing looks like in the future, you should definitely take some time to look at your business card design with fresh eyes and avoid making these mistakes.

Shelter-in-place orders are slowly beginning to lift across the country, which means more in-person business with clients in the near future. That’s why it’s a good idea to organize your database now. Here’s how.

Agents are hungry to know what’s going to happen to their businesses and the industry as a whole. Leslie Appleton-Young, the vice president of the California Association of Realtors, shares a real-world, data-driven snapshot into today’s realities.

This unique moment is a time to rise up and be better. So if you’re doing these not-so-professional things, can you please cut it out?

How do agents effectively operate their businesses moving into this summer and fall? The answer is simple: Know your value and your worth.

During these unprecedented times, it’s important for agents to do everything they can to protect themselves and their buyers from hiccups during the process. Here are a few things you can do.

Prospective clients need someone they can trust, especially in today’s climate, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. Here’s how you can prove that you’re the agent to hire.

Instead of defining failure in terms of shame and subsequent defeat, it is important that you pick yourself up, learn from the situation and keep moving forward.

In certain situations, it becomes necessary to list or show properties. When that happens, agents need to be prepared, especially if they’re in a “hot spot.” Here are a few things to keep in mind.

The changes brought on by COVID-19 have turned most people’s days upside down. But by establishing structure, creating a checklist and placing a divide between work and life, you can find calm in chaos.

Due to the onset of COVID-19, real estate is becoming the next big business to leverage the efficiency and convenience of drive-thru deals known as curbside closings. Here’s a look at how various parts of the transaction are coming together to get the deal done from a distance.

Make it a priority in your daily schedule to connect with current and past clients as well as everyone in your sphere of influence.

If you’re pivoting your business to connect with others and serve now — you’re already building a stronger base for future business. Here are a few more ways to strengthen your strategies and plant seeds of kindness in your community.

You have an immense amount of control over how to respond to market disruption, and investing your time and effort into cultivating your book of business might be the highest return on investment work you can do today.

During this time, buyers and sellers are likely to be fearful, worried and apprehensive. How can they possibly think about buying a home, let alone putting one on the market? Here are some common concerns clients might have — and how to ease them.

Online meetings are the new norm, which is why now’s the perfect time to hone your virtual communication skills. Here are the best body language practices to help you get your point across effectively.

When the quarantines lift and the crisis subsides, what potential market shifts will we see? Here’s how you can best position yourself to serve some of the likely outcomes.

Leasing a unit sight unseen used to be rare — until a couple of weeks ago. Now, it’s the rule, not the exception. To keep business going, here’s what agents have learned.

An agent’s role extends well beyond a traditional job description today. Now, agents need to show leadership at home and work while contributing to the common good.

Perhaps you’re new to the real estate business or maybe you’re battling a bout of the two-year blues, and here comes the coronavirus. From survival to relaunch, here are a few pointers on building your business.

When the market rebounds — and it will — owning a niche or specialization will be essential in helping agents revive their businesses all the more quickly. Agents should be preparing for that bounce back today.

This classic board game is becoming a stay-at-home entertainment staple. Here are all the valuable lessons you can explore (and a few basics to revisit) by making some deals, adding a few investment properties and strategizing to win.

The coronavirus is radically changing our way of life and what we can or can’t do. Although today’s reality might seem bleak, it’s important to shift focus onto the things we can control. Here are a few ways to do that.

Here’s how to navigate the market while sheltering in place and prepare for what the industry will hold after the pandemic ends.

As lead sources dwindle while we’re all sheltering in place, here’s how you can double down and take the basics of lead conversion digital.

Don’t be afraid to use video conferencing tools, but understand how they work, how they can be abused, and how to minimize the nonsense and maximize the good.

With a sea of agents conducting business online, how can you stand out from the crowd? Rise above fear, build community, and be the leader your clients need. Here’s how.

Changing a business plan four months into the year requires an in-depth discussion on how to adapt your prospecting, budgeting and overall strategy to tackle the new reality we find ourselves in at present.

Whether you are a single agent or a broker-owner, your response to the COVID-19 shutdown right now will have ramifications for months and years to come. Here are seven things you need to do right now to take charge of your finances and prepare for what’s next.

If you want to be one of the “thriving few” after this pandemic is over, here is a five-step plan you can execute during and after this crisis to set yourself up for success.

Being stuck in quarantine equals more downtime to rewire your business for survival and growth. With the right mindset, you can create a plan that allows you to push ahead with confidence.

Financial experts Tom Wheelwright, Joy Liu and Erin Lowry share what real estate agents must do to keep their households and businesses afloat.

It seems like everyone is turning to Zoom while social distancing. From creating fresh backgrounds to freshening up your face, these next-level features will enhance your experience.

A typical relocation client relies on “feet on the street” intel from their real estate agent because they’re “out of market.” Given the current global health situation, this description now applies to all. Here are a few relocation best practices to help you navigate.

As an agent, it’s critical that you take a deep dive into your finances and look at every little thing you’re spending money on. This includes your single biggest expense — your broker split.

As shelter-in-place orders remain, Americans are spending significantly more on utilities. Here’s how you can save money.

Cooped up at home? Here are a few things every real estate agent should be doing to stay safe, boost productivity and make the best of their time at home.

When this situation turns the corner, there will be plenty of business to go around. Here are the actions you need to take now to ensure your business is healthy when things rebound.

A very abrupt and widespread economic disruption is taking hold and presenting unprecedented challenges. What should you be doing to ensure you’re ready for whatever’s next, whether you’re an individual agent, a team or a broker-owner?

Columnist Bernice Ross reached out to the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group this week to find out how agents are pivoting to cope with today’s COVID-19 market. Here are some workarounds for the issues agents are facing in the field.

Online buyer meetings, continuing education and digital listing presentations will become more popular than ever, even after coronavirus wanes. Here are some of the more popular virtual meeting options worth checking out.

A slew of coronavirus myths, rumors and false medical advice has been making the rounds on the internet. By putting fact-checking practices to good use, you can snuff out misinformation when it makes its way to your screen and ensure you never share it.

What’s the biggest mistake you can make right now? Not using this time to shine as a trusted real estate adviser by crafting responsible, thoughtful, factual and compassionate messaging. Here are the essentials for the right approach.

Doubling up on cleanliness, catering to your clients’ interests, staying abreast of your local real estate market news and other measures you can take to prepare your business for any disruption.

Just because the industry (and the world) is going through a major shift doesn’t mean you can’t quickly learn to adapt to the changing situation. As a Realtor, there’s a lot you can do to bolster your business as you ride out the chaos.

From where we stand now, the future of the real estate market looks challenging. If you’re grappling with the rapid change, here are a few things you can do to prepare for future market shifts.

Self-containment and social distancing have made in-person home tours challenging. These top tech picks and tips can help you wait out the unexpected pandemic.

If you’re in an area where there’s a slow down, or maybe even a complete halt, use this time to beef up your business — from home. Here are seven things you can do from the comfort of your home to build future business.

Have you planned how you will conduct your business if there is a coronavirus quarantine? If not, now is the time to start.

There are a lot of people out there freaking out. You’re an entrepreneur and business owner, and some of those people pay your mortgage. As such, you have to take this seriously and ready yourself to adjust and adapt to a shifting situation. Here’s what you can do right now.

Red Oak Realty had to create a special contingency for a Bay Area property because the seller is trapped in the Wuhan Province, ground zero of coronavirus.

Resources

Real estate companies, trade groups and government agencies are offering resources amid the pandemic. Inman is trying to compile them all in one guide that will be updated daily.

Rent and mortgage payments are due. Different states have different strategies for people who can’t pay during the pandemic. We’re updating this post as the situation evolves.

In a bill passed last week, lawmakers provided for some serious financial aid for small businesses such as real estate brokerages.

Although many brokerages are offering online training to their agents, some companies are providing online training services to any agent who’s interested.

Running a brokerage

At this point, brokerages should be planning to re-enter the market when COVID-19 restrictions lift. Here’s how one brokerage is rolling up its sleeves and building momentum.

As businesses across the country brace themselves to return back to the workplace, it’s important to prepare properly. This list of must-do’s from office-planning experts can help.

No one could have foreseen the havoc this crisis would wreak on real estate, but now that we are in the thick of it, we can adjust to the situation. Here’s how to adapt and trim your budget for the rest of the year.

As this broker has discovered, a book club is a great way to get your agents together virtually and help them grow, foster connections and discover new tools. Here’s how to start one.

Unapologetic leadership is all about having knowledge, wisdom, passion, empathy and taking action. That’s what your agents, staff and community are all looking for, especially in times like these.

As the real estate industry finds its footing, what should an independent broker do to ensure minimal business disruption? The answer: Start by focusing on your agents.

In this monthly column, Anthony Askowitz explores a hypothetical real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. This month: An agent wants to continue business as usual, but is uncomfortable with in-person interactions with clients.

Things are in a state of flux, and leaders need to step up their game and steer their brokerages in the right direction. Here are a few things every broker should consider when leading through a crisis.

COVID-19 disruptions expose an uncomfortable truth — many brokers are not prepared for changes to business as usual. What can you do to build resilience into your brokerage?

Brad Inman took to our Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group to learn how your leaders are displaying good leadership during this difficult time.

Making the switch to a virtual office? These best practices will help you make the most of the change and drive your agents’ performance.

In the face of coronavirus, brick-and-mortar real estate companies are quickly figuring out remote working options. Here’s how they can make the transition.

Matt Rand discussed the steps his team is taking with one of its real estate brokerages inside the one-mile “containment zone” in New Rochelle, New York.

As coronavirus infections spread and cause shutdowns of offices and schools across the U.S., many are understandably on edge. Here’s how to curb some of that fear by taking preventative measures.

Keeping the team moving

As the embers of the fires of crisis continue to glow, the best leaders are already in the process of rebuilding to be bigger and better to weather the storms of tomorrow.

When it comes to your team, providing clear direction on how to communicate and who to reach out to is crucial to driving business forward now. Here’s how to strengthen interactions with these four main contact groups.

While we’re all staying home as much as possible, here are some things you can do to close the deal while keeping all parties involved, safe and healthy.

Whenever there’s a bump in the road, teams members look up to their leaders for assurance. Provide support by being the calm voice of reason, taking initiative and aligning your plans with your desired outcome.

How can agents navigate the new landscape of a socially distanced workplace? Here’s what one team leader is doing to pave the way for his agents’ success.

When David Parnes and James Harris started, they decided to focus on Bel Air. They didn’t have any contracts or leads, but by following these four steps — paired with a lot of hard work and dedication — they soon became the go-to leaders in the market.

In times of uncertainty, agents might be contemplating their future and the changes they can make. Here are three signs to help make sure you’re not caught off guard the next time an agent decides to leave your team.

When staying at home and working virtually, how do you prospect and keep moving forward? Here are three initiatives you can adopt for your team.

Here is a quick list of things teams can do to still have a presence online but not come across overly salesy during this time of uncertainty.

Even though the world is shifting, people still need the services of real estate agents during this time. Here are a few things to keep in mind when migrating your team’s business to the virtual world.

MyOutDesk CEO Daniel Ramsey shares tips for running your real estate team from a distance, including team needs, the best tools and how to communicate with clients.

Team unity benefits daily operations, enhances client service and is an asset during stressful situations. In our fast-paced business, here are three ways we maintain a united team.

Working from home is very quickly becoming the norm in today’s world. To make sure you’re keeping productivity levels up for both you and your team, here are a few things you’ll need to double down on when managing a team virtually.

As a leader, it’s important to make sure your team is cared for — now more than ever. Here are a few qualities and skills you need to hone to support your team’s survival and growth during tough times.

Under today’s pressures, leaders have to step up and guide the way. The leadership qualities that empower teams through the good times are the same ones that motivate them through the bad. Here’s how to lead with T.R.U.S.T.

In a time rife with misinformation, uncertainty and fear, it’s hard to lead with confidence. As the world shifts and changes, there are a few things you can instill in your team so they can make better decisions.

Here’s a peek into how Seattle-based Team Diva pivoted its practices in the midst of today’s crisis — from changes to marketing, listing processes and everything in between. With this comprehensive list, you can establish new guidelines for your team, too.

The coronavirus has already significantly affected the economy, and chances are, it’ll have an impact on your team, too. Here are a few things you can do to get your financial commitments in shape, adapt your team and soften the blow.

Even though nobody knows what lies ahead, a great leader should be capable of reacting effectively when faced with uncertainty. Here’s what excellent crisis leadership looks like in a time like this.

To rise above the difficult times and thrive, here are several steps you can take as a leader, to help you push through, ride the wave and come out on the other side a stronger team.

Whether you’re preparing for a Zoom meeting or a transition back to the office when stay-at-home orders lift, knowing how to dress the part might be the key to closing the deal.

High levels of stress can negatively affect your body in many different ways. However, there are ways to combat these issues, stay healthy and maintain productivity. Here’s how.

For many, losing important daily rituals and a basic sense of control is a difficult reality to swallow. Some even grieve normalcy. Here’s what you can do to manage those feelings.

Here’s some perspective from a contributor who spent a year in a remote Zen temple with 10 hours of meditation each day, which turned into a lifelong contemplative practice.

Feeling a little drab? Need a root touchup? Starting to look like a hippie? Quarantine is rough on the beauty routine and basic upkeep, but worry not! We’ve pulled together some of the top BeauTubers’ (that’s beauty + YouTuber) advice on how to keep it cute while staying at home.

Whether you’re that agent who hits the gym before dawn to get in a daily workout or you’re just missing the steps that real estate naturally provides (and going a little stir-crazy), there’s an at-home workout for you.

Perhaps now more than ever, the prospect of feeling stuck is closing in on us as we’re socially distancing and staying in close quarters together.

Let’s take a moment and talk about a few things you can do right now to improve the mental and emotional outlook for you and those around you.

As schools begin shutting down, parents are wondering how to balance working at home with children. Here are 10 things you can do to alleviate cabin fever.

From workouts to playlists and ergonomic desks — some of Inman’s staff shares how we make working from home work for us.

Don’t get sucked into futile social media discussions, endlessly spin your wheels and spiral into anxiety. Instead, beat the stay-at-home blues by putting your mind to good use, benefiting your business and enhancing your life. Here are some ideas to get you going.

Although you can’t anticipate what the pandemic will do in the future, you can control how you respond to it. Here are 10 strategies to help ease anxiety.

Right now, the impact that coronavirus is having is causing strain on many, whether it’s actually in your market or not. Here are a handful of ways to help relieve some of the tension you might be feeling and keep it business as usual as much as possible.

Marketing

On any given day, consumers receive a barrage of marketing messages. So, how can you make sure that you stand out while staying authentic, helpful and empathetic to today’s problems? One Lake Tahoe agent shares her success story.

Forget long-term solutions and wait-and-see options. Here’s what agents and brokers can do right now to feel better about their businesses.

Every house has a different story to tell. How do you make sure you’re representing it well through video? Here are a few examples of different video styles and what makes them stand out.

Here are three initiatives that are a far departure from the ordinary showing that we now use to launch and show our listings in today’s environment.

Missed this fun, fast Inman Town Hall session about what tech is hot and effective now? Here’s a quick recap of the tools agents need in this virtual world.

In the era of social distancing, safely creating video content to connect with clients is more important than ever.

A thoughtful and targeted social media strategy during this period of social distancing will allow for maximum engagement and impact.

Want to easily locate thousands of leads, pay next to nothing for them and have very little competition? You can do exactly that if you’re willing to jump on YouTube, create your own channel, and follow Jackson Wilkey’s advice about how to go about it.

What can you say and do right now to meet the demands of the present and future in your real estate business? Find out what the Marketing Mastermind recommends during this unprecedented time.

Leverage your 3D Matterport Tour with these five simple steps to create a compelling “virtual video sizzle reel” that captures attention and shows your current and prospective clients that you’re adapting to today’s fluid market environment.

With the right strategy in place, social media is a powerful marketing tool for your business. Here’s how to build a social media marketing funnel to continually develop meaningful connections and find leads.

Despite the current landscape, business must continue. From leveraging your lifestyle expertise to broadening your support network, here are a few tips to help you be proactive and stimulate interest in your business.

Social media can come in handy during times like this, especially when used correctly. By posting fun, engaging content and daily motivation, you can spread positivity while boosting your business.

Now more than ever, it’s important to talk to your sphere, fans and followers across all of your platforms. Here’s how to create content that matters.

In this new era of real estate, agents have to step up to the plate and leverage the right technology and tools to seal the deal. Here’s how to keep it professional while working remotely.

Agents are more dependent on video than ever before. We’re creating virtual tours in place of open houses and using video conferencing as a substitute for face-to-face interactions. Like it or not, it’s time to get comfortable on camera. Here are 10 tips to help you look like a natural.

Despite today’s uncertainty, real estate agents still need to find ways to drum up new business. With these practices and helpful cold-calling scripts, agents can generate new leads while staying top-of-mind with previous clients.

With all the uncertainty, it’s crucial for you to be mindful of what you’re sharing on social media. As you’re working from home, here are a few ways to keep your social media streams healthy and relevant.

Now more than ever, we need to drum up new and exciting ways to showcase luxury real estate. Here are a few ideas for what to do now and what to think about for when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

In today’s volatile market, what is the right way to go about marketing and advertising? Here are a few effective approaches to marketing your business while putting your clients’ interests first.

During stressful times, it’s natural to seek out humor as a means of relief. The question is, when does humor about a serious situation go too far?

Given the recent volatility with mortgage interest rates, real estate agents need to remember best practices in regards to advertising, which can include posting about rates on social media. Here are a few things to keep in mind so that you don’t get yourself in trouble.

Agents Inman spoke to haven’t yet seen clients abandoning things like open houses. But handshakes may be going out of style, and some believe the worst is yet to come.

A survey released Thursday by NAR indicates sellers are cancelling open houses and requiring interested buyers to wash their hands and remove shoes.

Amid coronavirus fears, this tried-and-true piece of tech can help real estate agents continue showing homes while staying safe.

Helping clients

Loan officer Breon Price shares what first-time buyers can do to increase their chance of approval despite tighter lending standards amid the pandemic.

From in-kind and financial contributions to your community to moral and career support to your team, now’s the time that should be defined by giving. Here’s how to lend a helping hand.

Understanding the perspective of your potential and actual clients is an important part of providing great service. My wife and I decided to buy a place to retire in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. I’ve bought several homes and taken part in hundreds of home sales, but this is unlike anything anyone has experienced.

Looking for a little clarity on this week’s news? Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner looks at the data to determine the pros and cons of mortgage forbearance programs.

If you know of anyone who is facing a mortgage crunch due to COVID-19, time is of the essence. Here’s how you can help struggling homeowners get the help they need to fix their mortgage issues and keep their homes.

Despite the disruption it brought, there are still many ways you can make the best of the coronavirus situation. Here are some tips for working with buyers, sellers, past clients and on your own business during this pandemic.

As Realtors, adhering to a “lofty ideal of moral conduct” is of critical importance, especially during times like this. Here are a few things you can do to make good on that promise.

Moving is a stressful process, especially during a global pandemic. Here are answers to common questions your clients might have about moving safely.

In light of coronavirus, here are six things every buyer and seller should know when it comes to transacting real estate during this tough time.

Increasing numbers of people are working from home, and restaurants and schools may be closed, but real estate professionals are still trying to help others in their own way.

Three agents in Washington, Texas and Canada share how they’re quelling fears about a possible COVID-19 pandemic by relying on facts and statistics.

Individuals in the process of moving and moving industry companies are beginning to feel the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Opinion

When it comes to industry shifts, announcements and nonpandemic headlines, don’t overreact and jump to conclusions. Instead, focus on understanding what today’s and tomorrow’s consumers demand.

Looking for a little clarity on this week’s news? Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner looks at the data to analyze what the job market will look like for the rest of the year.

Being quarantined at home equals more time to accomplish long-delayed tasks. So, the pressure to plan the future is on. Here, one indie broker shares why she is refraining from doing that.

Can positivity come from this coronavirus intrusion? There is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here, a chance to make good from an ugly and painful situation.

A provision of the CARES Act allows for mortgage payment relief to help struggling families, but it could have an unintended negative effect on the real estate industry.

With climbing unemployment rates, this year’s crisis might feel like déjà vu. However, there are key differences between the coronavirus-induced recession and the Great Recession.

As news of Redfin and eXp Realty furloughing and laying off agents and staff broke, some took to the internet to make foolish, unprofessional and even stupid comments. It needs to stop now.

In this monthly column, Anthony Askowitz explores a hypothetical real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. This month: A broker closed the office for safety. However, an agent wants it to remain open. What’s the right call?

The global pandemic has hit some harder than others. Here, Teresa Boardman weighs in on how her life — and the lives of those around her — changed during this uncertain time.

Although real estate is an indispensable part of the American economy and people’s lives, are the services provided by agents essential to survival? This might be a matter of want versus need.

As information seems to constantly be changing, it’s easy to fall for the host of misconceptions that live online. Let’s set the record straight on some commonly confused information.

A job — any job that pays the bills — is essential to our financial health. But should the real estate business be considered “life-sustaining”? And is the risk worth the reward? A Pennsylvania-based broker weighs in on the matter.

You may think it’s absurd to call for an April Fools’ moratorium. Nothing about this situation is funny, and now is not the time. With the level of misinformation out there, why in the world would we want to dedicate a day to perpetuating bad information?

If we’ve learned anything from past downturns, it’s that there is no normal — new or old. In today’s stressful time, we just have to learn to play the hand we’re dealt. Here’s how one indie broker broaches life and work during a global pandemic.

We’re unsure how long the coronavirus crisis will last, but there’s one thing for certain. Even in today’s gloomy situation, there are a few silver linings you can look for.

International and historical data shows that as the pandemic spreads and more stringent lockdown measures are put in place, the volume of real estate transactions will drop significantly — up to 90 percent. Although the drop is temporary, only the most agile and resilient businesses will survive.

In response to the recent coronavirus outbreak, brokerages have to do what they can to exercise safety. So, here’s why our firm suspended open houses — and why yours should, too.

What can the real estate industry do to minimize the ripple effect of the pandemic? Here are some thoughts on best practices from a broker in a coronavirus hotbed.

