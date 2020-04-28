The global coronavirus pandemic is unlike any other event that anyone living today has experienced. Since the illness was first detected last year in China to the first weeks of March when it ravaged the U.S. economy, it has sent markets into free fall and forced everyone in the real estate world to adapt at breakneck speeds.

As of April 28, Inman has so far published more than 420 stories on the coronavirus. And we’ll still publish many more as we work to figure out how this crisis will impact agents, their clients and everyone else whose livelihood is tied to real estate. Below is the comprehensive list (with clickable table of contents) of our coverage, which we’ll update as the situation evolves.

Table of Contents

Emerging challenges and trends

Compass is seeing a huge uptick in single-family home searches

February home price gains still at pre-pandemic levels: Case-Shiller

By the numbers: How hard has COVID-19 hit real estate?

How appraisers are adapting during COVID-19

In Southern Colorado, in-person home showings will resume

Only 50% of Americans think it’s a good time to buy a home: Gallup poll

How a downturn could tip the scales against mom-and-pop landlords

4 simple and deeply significant ways business will change post-crisis

New-home sales fall sharply in March

Zillow seeing rising web traffic, growing consumer interest

4.4M file for unemployment

Fannie Mae forecasts mortgage rates under 3% for 2021

Home prices up 5.7% in pre-quarantine February: FHFA

‘I’m feeling very optimistic’: Agents in Southern states foresee ‘booming’ market as lockdowns lift

Second-home markets hope for the best as stay-at-home rules extend

Existing-home sales slammed with first major drop in March: NAR

How curbside closings are keeping the market moving

A little good news: Real estate sales are climbing in Iowa

Howard Hanna’s president predicts a slow ‘V curve’ rebound

French real estate leader offers Americans advice on what to expect when US lockdowns end

Ryan Gorman: Home prices not likely to see significant drop

Real estate to be permanently more virtual following pandemic

‘Surge’ in real estate activity may be coming after the pandemic ends

5.2M more Americans applied for unemployment last week

New housing construction dives drastically in March

Foreclosure activity continues to decline in March

Banks get first grab at stimulus checks

Several US markets see uptick in new listing volume

Banks can now delay appraisals for up to 120 days after closing

Builder confidence plunges in April

Mortgage rates drop to 30-year low

Compass ‘can sustain a downturn for 6 months, 8 months, 9 months’

New listings in Manhattan were down 89% last week

A change to the CARES Act threatens Realtors: NAR

Delinquency rates still low, but a pandemic-related jump to come

Hot market was doused by pandemic, Zillow report shows

Broker confidence in New York City plummets to record low

Mortgage credit availability decreased 16.1% in March

Mortgage rates remain flat but could go lower this year

Another 6.6M filed for unemployment last week

As coronavirus restrictions lift, China’s real estate sales bounce back

About half of US small businesses have not paid full April rent

New listing volumes plunge 50-75% across the globe

Post-virus home price growth forecasts show spike in the West

Northeast markets most susceptible to impacts of coronavirus

Stimulus package could create ‘chaos’ in mortgage industry

88% of Coldwell Banker agents impacted by the pandemic

Almost everyone thinks the pandemic will cost them deals

Number of homes for sale declines 15.7% in March

Employment falls for first time in a decade, full picture yet to emerge

Interest in 3D tours explodes on Zillow, especially for rentals

Coming days will be ‘a trying time’ for real estate professionals

6.6 million filed for unemployment last week

Cost of marketing on Facebook, Instagram falls during pandemic

36% of home shoppers believe the recession has already begun: Poll

Home price gains extend into January — but virus looms large

Brooklyn luxury sales drop by 50 percent: Compass

Industry torn on whether real estate is an essential service

Unemployment claims explode to 3.28M

Nearly half of Realtors say buyer interest has dropped due to coronavirus

Read Gary Keller’s advice to agents on navigating market uncertainty

Open houses took hit from coronavirus over the weekend

How agents and industry pros are responding

NYC brokerage is giving healthcare workers a major discount

Take Inman’s 2nd real estate coronavirus survey here

What one indie broker isn’t doing in quarantine

Agents in Southern states on board with economic reopening

NJ brokerage honors coronavirus nurse with a special giveaway

Tales from the field: Selling a penthouse during a pandemic

Oklahoma-based agent Tara Porter is giving back amid the pandemic

Compass agents anticipate post-pandemic buyer’s market in California

DC-area brokerage partners with local restaurants to feed communities in need

Tales from the field: How technology helped us save the deal amid COVID-19

How 3 brokers are making sure their new agents thrive through the pandemic

Show us your view! Readers share their favorite windows

The broker balancing Zoom and homeschooling in a crowded house

Dallas developer pays up for hotel rooms for medical professionals

How agents are using video to connect with clients during coronavirus

Brokerage hosts virtual scavenger hunts using 3D home tours

How an Ohio agent is protecting her community — 1 mask at a time

Good Samaritan Brooklyn landlord waives rent for hundreds of tenants

Watch: Inman Town Hall

What’s your favorite thing in quarantine? Readers weigh in

The luxury leader mobilizing his troops from the comfort of a pool

How 1 agent helped small business owners earn $1M in sales despite outbreak

Take Inman’s real estate coronavirus survey here

This luxury agent is sheltering in place with girlfriend Ariana Grande

Petition for real estate agent financial relief gains 3,300 signatures in 1 day

Coronavirus clauses become ubiquitous as pandemic worsens

How real estate professionals are helping their communities during coronavirus

Coronavirus drives adoption of video tours

Your thoughts on good leadership during tough times

A lighthearted listing campaign during tough times

The California agent navigating the new normal as the realities of the coronavirus pandemic kick in

Rently self-guided tours coming to 75 more rental communities

The Real Word: How fear and uncertainty is changing the mortgage industry

Agent safety

Moving during a pandemic? Here’s one agent’s personal story

Philanthropist and power broker Robby Browne dead at 72

The post-coronavirus office: more air purifiers, less open floor plans

New York state clarifies: Home showings should only be virtual

Home showings allowed to resume in New York: Gov. Andrew Cuomo

EXp broker Rick Geha shares heartfelt message about his COVID-19 recovery

New York developer with COVID-19 hopes for major post-pandemic upswing

Nebraska’s first coronavirus death is longtime Realtor

Inman reader QBs — quarantine buddies

Broker who tested positive for COVID-19 shares his story

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices confirms coronavirus at conference

RE/MAX agent stranded on coronavirus cruise speaks out

RE/MAX agent among thousands stranded on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak

SARS and Spanish Flu: What we can learn from pandemics of the past

Compass executive calls for 2-week moratorium on home showings

What’s it like to run a brokerage in a containment zone?

Response from major players and big firms

Zillow is allowing staff to work from home until 2021

Compass launches video editor to increase virtual tours

Realogy’s $400M Cartus deal is falling apart

Redfin launches self-guided tours for vacant properties

Keller Williams franchises are reducing fees amid slowdown

Terradatum announces Listing Home Run for automated video marketing

Compass cuts salaries and admin staff hours

Lender launches small business loan portal for contractors

Realtor.com extends agent billing relief

JP Morgan Chase temporarily terminates HELOC loan offering

Matterport quietly lays off employees amid pandemic

Here’s how Realogy is prepping agents to ‘rule the recovery’

Opendoor lays off 35% of its staff

Real estate giants’ COVID-19 motion fails to stop commission lawsuit

RE/MAX expands broker fee deferrals, enacts hiring freezes

RE/MAX adjusts national ad campaign amid pandemic

JPMorgan Chase tightens mortgage lending standards amid uncertainty

Keller Williams executive on taking virtual open houses from ‘novelty to norm’

EXp Realty lays off 15% of staff amid market slowdown

New HomeSpotter ad product pushes virtual tour events

KW regions held Zoom calls to help franchise owners adjust expenses

Redfin is furloughing 41% of its real estate agents

Keller Williams franchises consider reducing agent profit sharing

Realogy accelerates tech roadmap to meet changing agent needs

Wells Fargo suspends jumbo mortgages as demand fades

Chime speeds release of Facebook, YouTube livestreaming tools

EXIT Realty is giving its agents their own ‘stimulus package’

WeWork struggles to strike deal with landlords to reduce rent costs

Compass is launching virtual agent services to keep agents in biz

Baird & Warner donates $150K toward coronavirus response

Citing pandemic, Redfin sells $110M stake to venture capital firm

T3 Sixty offers brokers free business consultations

Airbnb announces drastic cost-saving measures to survive slowdown

JPAR lowers April franchise fees, hires new growth exec

Digital mortgage lender Better.com to hire laid off hospitality workers

How prop tech companies are stepping up for agents during coronavirus crisis

Redfin is increasing agents’ fixed pay during market slowdown

How prop tech companies are stepping up for agents during coronavirus crisis

Redfin pulls back on lead sales as video tours surge amid virus crisis

Tom Ferry launches online training program in response to coronavirus

Realogy temporarily cuts executive pay amid coronavirus slowdown

StreetEasy suspends ‘days on market’ display

EXp Realty offers agents a $9 monthly telemedicine plan

How real estate portals are reacting amid the coronavirus pandemic

Compass is still onboarding new teams despite slowdown, layoffs

Zillow CEO: ‘There’s no coronavirus playbook’

Realogy is the latest to suspend iBuying

RE/MAX CEO: ‘Leaders who are hiding right now are not leading’

Compass lays off 15% of staff amid coronavirus ‘economic standstill’

Offerpad is the latest iBuyer to pause new home purchases

Zillow suspends homebuying in all 24 Zillow Offers markets

RE/MAX will allow brokers to defer franchise fees in April

Realtor.com is cutting agents’ next bill by 60%

Compass is making its learning portal free and public

RedfinNow temporarily suspends homebuying amid market slump

Opendoor temporarily suspends homebuying, citing safety concerns

Zillow is covering 50% of Premier Agent costs for 1 month

Redfin cancels open houses due to coronavirus concerns

Compass makes changes to concierge, bridge loans amid industry slowdown

RE/MAX is the latest to suggest canceling open houses

Here’s how Compass is guiding employees through crisis

Zumper fast-tracks online tour tools, presses on with hiring plans

Airbnb-backed startup Lyric sacks staff, shutters locations amid virus

The consumer experience

NYC poised to experience influx of out-of-state renters post virus

The anxiety of homebuying in the time of coronavirus

6 ways homebuyers’ must-haves could change after the pandemic

Young buyers disproportionately impacted by economic fallout

How far $1,200 will go for renters and homeowners in 50 US cities

Best amenity during a lockdown? A wine cellar, homeowners say

NAR: Buyers going under contract without seeing homes in person

Amid pandemic, auctions surge among luxury owners eager to sell

Man fleeing coronavirus pays nearly $2M to rent Hamptons mansion

Google searches soar for ‘mortgage’ and ‘home.’ ‘Real estate,’ not so much

Even amid coronavirus, most New York tenants paid April rent

6 realities your buyers and sellers should prepare for

Mortgage applications surge along with refis

Foreclosure activity hits lowest point in 15 years

4 relics of a past pandemic are right in your house

The Empire State Building’s new siren display is freaking people out

‘It feels like an even better decision now’: Living in a tiny home during a pandemic

People are fleeing cities amid coronavirus. Where are they going?

Major banks agree to mortgage grace period in California

Coronavirus is already impacting short-term rentals

Bidet sales surge as Americans hoard toilet paper

Virus prompts nearly a quarter of all sellers to adjust how home is viewed

Coronavirus drives interest in survivalist real estate

Moving during coronavirus: ‘This is like what they say don’t do’

Christmas lights shine for hope amidst coronavirus fears

Coronavirus safe house listings pop up on Craigslist, Airbnb

Refis up 104% year-over-year

Amidst coronavirus worries, Washington real estate carries on

Financial markets and the economy

US market data suggests a checkmark-shaped real estate recovery

‘Strong recovery’ on horizon, V curve possible, says real estate exec

February home prices reflect pre-coronavirus market strength

Foreign real estate ‘ground to a halt’ amid virus outbreak: DelPrete

Survival of the fittest: What will it take for businesses to outlast this pandemic?

Stocks plunge in worst day since 1987 and second worst in US history

Fed cuts interest rate to nearly zero. What does it mean for real estate?

Redfin still seeing strong demand, but with fewer people in the pipeline

Real estate stocks slammed amid coronavirus market woes

‘Black swan of 2020’: Venture firm behind Trulia, Airbnb sounds alarm

California Realtors expect coronavirus to lower housing market forecast

Coronavirus could bring consolidation, layoffs to proptech

30-year mortgage rates tick up after hitting historic low

Coronavirus poised to wreak havoc on real estate

Coronavirus-fueled stock slump is hitting Realogy hard

Glenn Kelman: Seattle market is witnessing effects of coronavirus

Italy suspends mortgage payments — could the US follow suit?

Economists say consumers should lock in low mortgage rates now

NAHB: Builder confidence decreases slightly again in March

Trade group and MLS responses

South Florida’s BeachesMLS sees success in Virtual Open House Week

NAR calls on FHA to resist premium increases on borrowers

Georgia MLS cuts dues in response to concerns amid outbreak

NAR offers Realtors 2 months of free telemedicine services

Council of MLSs: Don’t pause days on market

Coronavirus not slowing down NAR’s pocket listing policy

REBNY launches agent resource guide for entire industry

California Realtors group lays out agent aid programs

NAR revives free program for first time since 2009 recession

MLSs disagree on whether to pause days on market due to coronavirus

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board tells Realtors to avoid open houses, client meetings

Houston and Austin Realtors suspend open house displays on HAR.com

Vancouver real estate board advises members against holding open houses

Bright MLS debuts coronavirus response program

We talked to 21 multiple listing services about their coronavirus preparations. Here’s what they said

REBNY to temporarily end ‘days on market’ calculation

Northwest MLS halts open houses amid coronavirus crisis

Rentals, evictions and property management

‘Sex-for-rent’ requests from landlords soar amid pandemic

‘I don’t want to evict anyone’: 3 investors on how COVID-19 has impacted them

How to give tenants a break while also protecting yourself

Rent growth slows amid coronavirus pandemic

Can landlords discriminate based on a tenant’s job? It’s complicated

What should landlords do when tenants can’t pay rent?

Fear and uncertainty is mutual among renters and landlords: Poll

Inman’s state-by-state guide to evictions, rent and foreclosures

Cheesecake Factory says no to rent at 294 locations. Socialists rejoice

Amid pandemic, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard waive rent for LA tenants

56% of renters still plan to move despite ongoing pandemic

In New York, open houses and cold calls are suspended. Is rent next?

Major California landlord group calls for rent freezes, eviction halts

Rental season ‘completely derailed’ by coronavirus

Landlords halting evictions amid coronavirus emergency

Elected officials want to halt evictions over coronavirus

California governor stops evictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Elected officials want to halt evictions over coronavirus

Trump administration announces halt on foreclosures and evictions

Government aid and policy

Cash en route to small businesses after House approves new stimulus bill

Senate approves $310B in new funding for small business loan program

Real estate scores $10.7B as small business loan program runs out of gas

Small business loan program runs out of money after less than 2 weeks

IRS launches tool to track stimulus check deposit

Real estate firms nab $8B in small business stimulus loans

Fed, Treasury launch $600B small business loan program

Stimulus checks will start coming next week: IRS

What’s going on with the chaotic small business loan program?

10 cities best prepared to weather a coronavirus-fueled economic storm

FHA and VA latest mortgage servicers to relax standards

Second stimulus package could roll back property tax deductions

Feds say residential real estate is an ‘essential business’

Housing protections in the stimulus bill explained

House passes stimulus packages, agents closer to unemployment access

Making sense of the Senate’s coronavirus stimulus bill for real estate agents

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac ease appraisal standards amid coronavirus

Stimulus package likely to include unemployment for agents

New York real estate agents one step closer to receiving federal aid

‘Congress, help home service workers’: ANGI Homeservices CEO

Homeowners may delay mortgage payments up to 1 year due to virus

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin calls on Congress to provide aid to agents

Trump may allow homeowners to delay mortgage payments

Market snapshots

Market snapshot: Florida and the coronavirus pandemic

Market snapshot: Texas and COVID-19

Market snapshot: Wisconsin still seeing deals amid pandemic

Market snapshot: Washington, 6 weeks into COVID-19

Market snapshot: California

Tips and advice

Feeling overwhelmed? Try this 10-minute guided work session

10 video tour mistakes that can get you into trouble

How to build a brand in a time of crisis

How to earn trust with clients during COVID-19: Show them you care about what matters most

How to handle a virtual transaction (without ever meeting the client)

How real estate agents need to pivot for a downturn

True or false? TruPlace has what agents need to market homes during a pandemic

3 tips for avoiding surprises during the homebuying process

6 ways teams can adapt to a socially distanced real estate world

3 ways to earn prospective clients’ trust amid uncertainty

How to talk to distressed homeowners about their options

How to sell real estate in a coronavirus hot spot

Wondering how to stay focused on both life and work? Here’s a plan

Keeping It Real: How do you prepare for a turnaround?

How to help clients through empathy during COVID-19

How to support your business — and your community — today

3 steps to reduce client retreat during times of uncertainty

17 strategies for working with homebuyers, sellers and past clients

The deal is digital: A guide to handling it online from lead to close

Mobile app Yaza geo-tags video content for listings and lifestyles

A few tips from top real estate teams on showing houses amid the virus

3 ways to up your Instagram game during quarantine

10 steps for cutting your brokerage’s budget now

10 common moving questions during COVID-19 (and how to answer them)

Want to foster communication and learning? Start a brokerage book club

How to prospect in a shelter-in-place world

7 body language do’s and don’ts for effective virtual meetings

How to use YouTube to boost your lead generation

Overwhelmed? Here are 5 ways to cope with coronavirus stress

7 coronavirus-related client concerns and how to respond to them

How to improve remote leasing efforts with video

Dear Marketing Mastermind: Are there rules for what to say to clients?

6 areas to focus on when leading through rocky times

The one thing newbies need to focus on right now

Broker-owner Courtney Poulos shares the key to leaving a lasting impression

How to create a Matterport virtual video sizzle reel in 5 steps

How can you prepare for a post-COVID-19 market?

6 things homeowners need to know about mortgage forbearance plans

16 soft prospecting ideas for your team

How can agents weather this storm? 3 pros offer advice

9 valuable real estate lessons you can learn from Monopoly

4 basics to remember in the era of virtual business

Stop fighting reality! 6 ways to pivot your business

3 tips for leading your team through crisis from afar

How to build your pipeline through social media advertising

What can you do when leads plummet? Here’s a plan

How to keep your Zoom calls free of lurkers

5 ways to engage your community on Instagram

4 tips for generating new leads while staying home

How to be the expert your clients need right now

How to cope with grief, isolation and loss of control

5 rules for content creation during coronavirus

How to adapt your 2020 business plan in light of coronavirus

7 steps for recession-proofing your business

6 real estate-related coronavirus misconceptions that need to stop

4 critical actions indie brokers must take now

How to craft a plan to get you through this uncertainty

3 essential steps for a united real estate team

5 steps to securing your real estate future

How to take your listing presentation virtual

6 lessons all agents can learn from relocation experts

How to keep your team’s productivity levels up while working virtually

6 hidden Zoom features that’ll boost your video skills

A comprehensive guide to industry resources for real estate agents

10 things agents must do to financially survive the coronavirus pandemic

How to stay in touch and generate leads in a changing market

4 ways to keep your energy bills low while you work from home

How to get a loan and save your business during the pandemic

How to keep busy and not panic about what’s ahead

9 ways to minimize the pandemic’s impact on business

How to keep your social media healthy when you’re quarantined

Four things agents should do if business slows

What you can be doing right now to prepare for a recession

Ways to digitize every stage of your sales funnel during the pandemic

All Inman content related to running your business in this unprecedented time

Looking a little rough? Here’s how to keep it cute in quarantine

Feeling listless? 16 at-home workouts to get you moving

A comprehensive list of online training classes available to agents

3 critical behaviors team leaders need to adopt today

8 strategies for working around coronavirus roadblocks

3 ways to get buzz for your luxury listing as the market changes

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin urges agents to use their CRMs

Normal is gone: How to mentally prepare for the unknown future

How to spot misinformation and prevent it from spreading

Practicing real estate from a distance? 5 virtual meeting platforms you need to know

Agent/broker perspective: What are safe solutions for selling homes during an outbreak?

7 essential tips for communicating with your sphere during crisis

How to keep your business running when you can’t meet face to face

How to be the leader your team needs right now

How to lead your team when you don’t have all the answers

How to safeguard your business in this challenging time

7 ways you can take control and refocus your business

Track your state’s buyer activity with ShowingTime’s new daily report

How to stay ahead of coronavirus market fluctuations

The Inman team shares tips for making remote work fun

Agents: It’s time to stop holding open houses

Need a virtual tour solution now? Here are our top picks

Travel plans and coronavirus: Can you get a refund on cancellations?

5 real estate execs share the secrets of running a remote workforce

Joking about coronavirus: Where’s the line when everyone’s on edge?

10 things every broker should be doing to weather the storm

How to adapt your real estate team to this new reality

10 simple ways to engage kids struggling with social distancing

19 real estate movies, shows and podcasts for your coronavirus self-quarantine

A 15-point plan to break out of a self-quarantine rut

Opinion and commentary

Making sense of the headlines: Could we see another housing meltdown?

What will homebuyers want post COVID-19? Here are a few trends to expect

Pulse: What’s first for readers’ businesses post-isolation

3 ways COVID-19 may benefit homebuyers in 2020

From Ryan Gorman: Thank you, agents!

The Real Word: What can we glean from France’s real estate activity?

Pulse: What’s first for your business post-isolation?

Finding the positive aspects of a pandemic

Pulse: How you’re keeping clients’ spirits up

Don’t be a stealth agent! Even during the COVID-19 crisis

Could coronavirus mortgage payment relief spell trouble for the industry?

Opendoor layoffs are a retreat not a defeat

Shut up! Just focus on selling houses

Pulse: How are you keeping clients’ spirits up?

Why the COVID-19 crisis isn’t like 2008

Agent/broker perspective: Is it ‘essential’ to keep the office open?

Pulse: The simple truths readers have rediscovered

Making sense of the headlines: What will happen with interest rates?

Want to accelerate your business recovery? Specialize now

What coronavirus can teach agents about leadership

The Real Word: The 10 cities best prepared for a downturn

Keeping It Real: Why hope is the best medicine

An indie broker’s take on life and work during coronavirus

Pulse: What is one simple truth you have rediscovered?

Home has never been more important

Making sense of the headlines: Is the jumbo mortgage market collapsing?

Pulse: How you’ve pivoted your business in this unique time

Is real estate essential to life? Yes, but not right now

Let’s officially cancel April Fools’ Day

Is real estate ‘essential’? That’s open to debate

Making sense of the headlines: How will the housing market fare?

Real estate leaders reveal their vulnerabilities

Finding solace in isolation

Where’s the silver lining? Here are 6 positive outcomes

Making sense of the headlines: The U.S. economy and unemployment

Pulse: How to spread positivity during dire times

Event cancelations and changes

NAR cancels conferences as coronavirus chaos continues

T3 Sixty cancels real estate summit

NAR’s midyear conference goes virtual due to coronavirus

SXSW canceled over coronavirus concerns

Updated: April 28, 1:17 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 24, 3:35 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 22, 11:30 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 22, 2:02 a.m. EDT

Updated: April 20, 8:22 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 18, 4:54 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 16, 6:21 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 15, 7:01 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 14, 7:23 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 14, 12:13 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 13, 9:01 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 13, 12:28 a.m. EDT

Updated: April 10, 12:21 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 9, 10:54 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 8, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 8, 1:13 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 7, 8:52 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 6, 8:59 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 6, 12:09 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 3, 4:43 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 3, 12:09 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 2, 8:18 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 2, 3:51 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 2, 12:24 p.m. EDT

Updated: April 1, 11:57 a.m. EDT

Updated: April 1, 12:06 a.m. EDT

Updated: March 31, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 30, 8:50 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 30, 5:34 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 27, 9:20 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 27, 4:50 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 26, 2:13 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 25, 10:25 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 25, 6:05 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 25, 4:01 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 24, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 24, 12:27 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 23, 11:06 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 23, 6:45 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 23, 12:56 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 21, 1:46 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 20, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Updated: March 20, 2:30 p.m. EDT

Email Jim Dalrymple II